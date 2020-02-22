The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

South Sudan's former rebel leader sworn in as first vice president

"This action signifies the end to the war," President Kiir told the gathering of dignitaries and journalists. "Peace has come and it has come to stay."

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 17:56
South Sudan's ex-vice president and former rebel leader Riek Machar gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2019 (photo credit: YARA NARDI / REUTERS)
South Sudan's ex-vice president and former rebel leader Riek Machar gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2019
(photo credit: YARA NARDI / REUTERS)
JUBA - Former rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as South Sudan's first vice president on Saturday after he agreed to form a unity government with his long-time rival President Salva Kiir, a move that could end years of fighting in the country.
Kiir and Machar had repeatedly pushed back deadlines to form a government of national unity, a core component of a peace accord signed in 2018. The civil war killed 400,000 people and triggered Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and red tie, Machar stood next to his wife Angelina Teny and took the oath of office in front of Kiir. Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut administered the oath.
Afterwards, Machar shook Kiir's hand, smiled and hugged his old adversary, officially becoming part of the new government.
Three other vice presidents were also sworn in at the ceremony.
"I want to assure you (the people of South Sudan) that we will work collectively to end your long suffering," Machar said.
Kiir also expressed optimism for the future, even as analysts warned that the country still faces huge challenges achieving a durable peace.
South Sudan gained independence in 2011 but descended into fighting two years later when forces loyal to Kiir and Machar clashed in the capital.
"This action signifies the end to the war," Kiir told the gathering of dignitaries and journalists. "Peace has come and it has come to stay."
"My brother Dr. Machar and I are now partners in the peace agreement."
Kiir met with Machar at State House in Juba on Thursday, saying afterward that a government will be formed and they will resolve outstanding issues, such as the unification of the army, in the coming days. Kiir named Machar as his first vice president on Friday.
'ENORMOUS CHALLENGES' REMAIN
"Forming a government is a significant step and one in which we should be optimistic about," Peter Martell, who has written a history of South Sudan, told Reuters. "But creating peace is more than just about forming a government. The country has been wrecked by civil war, enormous challenges still remain."
Security is one of the challenges, with the unification of the army key among them, and reining in other militia groups outside the deal, Martell said.
The country is almost entirely dependent on oil for revenues, and a binding peace agreement could unlock its reserves. Output currently stands at 180,000 barrels per day down from a peak of 250,000 bpd before the outbreak of the conflict in 2013.
"The time for war is finished, now is time for peace and development," said Arkanjelo Tout, a resident in Juba, said on Friday. "I am expecting the new government to put the interest of its people first."
"We are hoping that the new unity government would address the root causes of conflict to avoid going back to war again," Angelo Wani, another Juba resident, told Reuters.
Resolving issues such as the return of refugees and economic reforms are critical to long-lasting peace, said James Okuk, a senior researcher at the Juba-based Center for Strategic and Policy Studies.
"People will be watching and will be criticizing whoever is lazy to deliver on time," he said. "Every citizen is expecting that this should be a serious government."
Peace is extremely fragile, warned a United Nations report released on Thursday.
There is rampant corruption, militias are being armed and civilians deliberately starved, the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said in its report. More than half of the population of 12 million face food shortages, it said.
Kiir called on those who are not part of the peace accord to join in what he called "the way to reconciliation."


Tags Peace sudan south sudan crisis unity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by