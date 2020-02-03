We are a few minutes away from this year's Super Bowl half-time. Millions of viewers in the Unites States - and in some bars around Israel - will watch the most-anticipated halftime show featuring, this year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. But many are also eagerly awaiting this year's Super Bowl commercials, and tonight, Israel will be under the spotlight when Sabra Hummus, co-owned by Israeli food company Strauss and PepsiCo, runs its historic new commercial. The ad features two alumna of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, making it the first Super Bowl ad to star drag queens, as Reuters noted. Marketing strategists specializing in LGBTQ audiences have called Sabra’s drag commercial revolutionary. However, groups such as One Million Moms have called upon the NFL and Fox to remove Sabra's commercial, calling it “inappropriate,” Forbes reported. qi“Sabra Dipping Company LLC is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product. The PC-inclusive ad blurs the biological distinctions between male and female. Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality. Thanks Sabra! Now parents have to explain to their confused children!,” said Monica Cole, executive director of One Million Moms. LGBT advocacy group GLAAD responded to the claims, in a petition, saying that “unfortunately for the anti-LGBTQ activists, this year will mark the most diverse and LGBTQ-inclusive advertising seen during the Super Bowl in its history.” “Brands like Sabra, Olay, Amazon Alexa, Pop Tarts, Doritos and TurboTax are proving that groups who advocate for hatred will be ignored, as family friendly brands of all kinds march forward towards more inclusivity and diversity in advertising,” said GLAAD.