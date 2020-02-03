The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Super Bowl to be rocked by controversial LGBT Sabra hummus commercial

The ad, to be broadcast during the Superbowl half time, will feature drag queens Kim Chi and Miz Cracker.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 02:32
Hummus 465 (photo credit: http://www.flickr.com/photos/pgoyette/235999644/)
Hummus 465
(photo credit: http://www.flickr.com/photos/pgoyette/235999644/)
We are a few minutes away from this year's Super Bowl half-time.
Millions of viewers in the Unites States - and in some bars around Israel - will watch the most-anticipated halftime show featuring, this year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. 
But many are also eagerly awaiting this year's Super Bowl commercials, and tonight, Israel will be under the spotlight when Sabra Hummus, co-owned by Israeli food company Strauss and PepsiCo, runs its historic new commercial.
The ad features two alumna of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, making it the first Super Bowl ad to star drag queens, as Reuters noted.
Marketing strategists specializing in LGBTQ audiences have called Sabra’s drag commercial revolutionary.
However, groups such as One Million Moms have called upon the NFL and Fox to remove Sabra's commercial, calling it “inappropriate,” Forbes reported. qi
“Sabra Dipping Company LLC is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product. The PC-inclusive ad blurs the biological distinctions between male and female. Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality. Thanks Sabra! Now parents have to explain to their confused children!,” said Monica Cole, executive director of One Million Moms. 
LGBT advocacy group GLAAD responded to the claims, in a petition, saying that “unfortunately for the anti-LGBTQ activists, this year will mark the most diverse and LGBTQ-inclusive advertising seen during the Super Bowl in its history.”
“Brands like Sabra, Olay, Amazon Alexa, Pop Tarts, Doritos and TurboTax are proving that groups who advocate for hatred will be ignored, as family friendly brands of all kinds march forward towards more inclusivity and diversity in advertising,” said GLAAD.


Tags hummus Super Bowl commercial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘Deal of the Century,’ or deceit of the century? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by