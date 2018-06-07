June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Syrian refugee launches luxury sneaker brand in France

The 30-year-old studied fashion in Damascus but abandoned hopes of a career in his homeland and fled the war to settle in Lille.

By REUTERS
June 7, 2018 19:50
1 minute read.
Syrian refugee launches luxury sneaker brand in France

Syrian designer Daniel Essa poses with his prototype luxury sneakers displayed to be seen for online sale at a concept store in Lille, France, June 6, 2018. Picture taken June 6, 2018. (photo credit: NOEMIE OLIVE/REUTERS)

LILLE, France - When Daniel Essa fled Syria in 2014, he faced an uncertain future as a refugee in France, where he knew few people and less French. Now he is selling his own brand of luxury sneakers to the wealthy of Paris and Hollywood.

The 30-year-old studied fashion in Damascus but abandoned hopes of a career in his homeland and fled the war to settle in Lille, near the Belgian border.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


His simple but chic leather sneakers with a strip of stretchy fabric rather than laces sell for an average price of 330 euros ($390).

Actress Whoopi Goldberg placed an order after spotting a prototype pair on a friend’s feet at a fashion show in the United States and asked who the designer was, Essa told Reuters from a boutique that stocks 28 style of his shoes.

His first shop opens in the next two weeks. The shoes are already on sale in Beverly Hills, Paris and Ajaccio, Corsica.

Syrian designer Daniel Essa talks with Emmanuelle Axer, manager of Maison de Mode, as he looks at his luxury sneakers during an interview at a concept store in Lille, France, June 6, 2018. (Credit: Noemie Olive/Reuters)

Taught to sew by his grandmother, Essa had to persuade his parents that fashion was not just something for girls.



"The rest of my family was against it because it wasn't a man's job, it was a woman's job. So it was our little secret between my grandmother and me, doing it behind my family's back," he said.

It was a tough decision to leave Damascus, which, unlike his home town of Homs, had escaped the worst of the fighting, especially as Essa had already set up a workshop and shop in the capital.

"We saw that the war had started to reach Damascus. There were attacks almost every day and I saw my friends and many families starting to leave one after the other - of course, the lucky ones, those who could afford to go." He has not seen his family since he fled.

Each pair of Daniel Essa shoes is etched with a word under the tongue: “Freedom”, “Kisses”, or “Peace”.

“Everybody talks about world peace, but I really hope that one day we will have peace in our world," Essa said.


Related Content

June 4, 2018
Protests challenge status quo in Jordan

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut