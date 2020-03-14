The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
TSA to allow larger hand sanitizer bottles in carry-on luggage

Despite the change in rules for hand sanitizer, the agency noted that all other liquids and gels must still be under the original 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) limit.

By RACHEL WOLF  
MARCH 14, 2020 12:03
A TSA officer wears a mask and gloves, amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
A TSA officer wears a mask and gloves, amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will now allow travelers to fly with 12 oz (354 ml) of hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, liquids and gels in carry-ons were required to be 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or smaller.
"TSA understands that COVID-19 (coronavirus) is at the forefront on the minds of travelers, as health officials are encouraging that individuals wash their hands frequently," the agency wrote in a statement.
However, despite the change in rules for hand sanitizer, the agency noted that all other liquids and gels must still be under the original 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) limit.
".@TSA now allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 oz in carry-on bags until further notice. Expect these containers larger than the standard of 3.4 oz of liquids will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to checkpoint screening," TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted on Friday.
The TSA also posted a video on its Twitter page demonstrating which items travelers are permitted to bring in their carry-ons, including face masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Additionally, the TSA said that travelers are allowed to ask agents to change their gloves.
Amid growing fears of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 132,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 5,000 as of March 13, demand for travel has severely decreased as countries close their borders and enforce quarantine requirements.
Additionally, as the virus spreads, panic shopping has ensued. People across the globe have started stocking up on toilet paper, water and hand sanitizer.
Israelis have also taken part in the panic shopping, stocking up on meat, disinfectant gel and canned goods, according to Channel 12. The report noted that Israelis bought 35 times more disinfectant gel than usual. 
Despite consumers feeling the need to stock up, the Economy Ministry reported that “there is no shortage of food products.” 
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report


