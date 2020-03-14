TSA to allow larger hand sanitizer bottles in carry-on luggage

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will now allow travelers to fly with 12 oz (354 ml) of hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, liquids and gels in carry-ons were required to be 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or smaller.

TSA understands that COVID-19 (coronavirus) is at the forefront on the minds of travelers, as health officials are encouraging that individuals wash their hands frequently," the agency wrote in a statement

However, despite the change in rules for hand sanitizer, the agency noted that all other liquids and gels must still be under the original 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) limit.

".@TSA now allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 oz in carry-on bags until further notice. Expect these containers larger than the standard of 3.4 oz of liquids will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to checkpoint screening," TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted on Friday.