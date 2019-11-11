Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Taurid meteor shower has arrived, will remain visible for weeks

The Taurid meteors often appear yellow or orange, giving them the general classification of representing fireballs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 14:35
1 minute read.
Meteors of the Orionid Meteor Shower streak through the night sky above the San Rafael Swell. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Taurid meteor shower, also known as "Halloween fireballs," last seen in 2015, will be reappearing across the night sky this week.

If you can, hopefully you will look up at the sky and see a bright meteor known informally as a fireball. Normally meteors are the size of a small coin, however, this shower is predicted to bring a plethora of larger meteors, from the size of a pebble to the size of a marble, and some maybe even far larger.

The Taurid meteor shower is one of the year's longest passing meteor groups. The shower can be seen from October 20 until November 30, but the event is most active from November 5 to  November 12 - about a dozen meteors an hour can be seen each night during this time.

The Taurid meteors often appear yellow or orange, giving them the general classification of representing fireballs.

The meteors throughout this time, will be hurling towards the Earth's atmosphere around 65,000 miles per our, leaving behind yellow and orange glowing trails of debris. Compared to other meteor showers, the Taurid version is slow-moving, making it easier to photograph throughout the night.

"Both of the radiants of this shower are south of the Pleiades star cluster and stemming from the Taurus constellation itself, so they should not be hard to find," Gerald Sinclair of the Awareness Act wrote in an article. "While it might be a bit too cold for some to get out and view, those who happen to see these fireballs will be in for quite a treat."


