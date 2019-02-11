'The Band's Visit' wins Grammy Award

Sasson Gabay and Katrina Lenk in THE BAND'S VISIT, photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade 2018..
(photo credit: EVAN ZIMMERMAN)
It turns out that 10 Tony Awards just wasn't enough for The Band's Visit.
The Broadway musical may be closing soon, but on Sunday evening, the show based on a 2007 Israeli film received yet another accolade: the Grammy Award for best musical theater album.
The original cast recording of the The Band's Visit
- featuring Katrina Lenk, Adam Kantor, Etai Benson and Ari'el Stachel - beat out four other records to take home the prize. Those were recordings from Broadway shows Once on This Island, My Fair Lady
and Carousel
, and from the live TV musical Jesus Christ Superstar
.
"I just want to thank all the amazing performers on the album, our actors from the show, musicians, [producer] Orin Wolf, who put this whole thing together, and my good friend [musician and composer] David Yazbek," said Dean Sharenow, the show's music producer, who accepted the award alongside Yazbek.
Despite the musical's critical success, it announced last week that it will be leaving Broadway this April. But it's not the end for the show, which got its start off-Broadway in 2016. Beginning in June, The Band's Visit
will embark on a national tour, and is eyeing international tour dates as well, including Israel.
