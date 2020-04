The world criticizes Trump for cutting WHO funds

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was not the time to reduce resources for the WHO.

"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said in a statement.

United States President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday over the organizational response regarding the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a chain of responses worldwide.The European Union joined worldwide condemnation of Trump's decision, saying on Wednesday it was unjustified during the coronavirus pandemic.