The world criticizes Trump for cutting WHO funds

Even Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates took to social media to criticize Trump's move.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 15, 2020 14:21
U.S. President Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. President Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
United States President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday over the organizational response regarding the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a chain of responses worldwide.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was not the time to reduce resources for the WHO.
"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said in a statement.
The European Union joined worldwide condemnation of Trump's decision, saying on Wednesday it was unjustified during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.
Russia on Wednesday condemned Trump for cutting funding to the WHO, saying his decision was selfish and hurt a body that many countries were looking to for leadership amid the coronavirus crisis.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the US announcement was "very alarming."
"This is an example of a very selfish approach by the U.S. authorities to what is happening in the world as regards the pandemic," Ryabkov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.
"Such a blow to this organization at a time when the eyes of the world community are in many ways looking precisely to it is a step worthy of condemnation and censure," he said.
China urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfil its obligations to WHO. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the pandemic was at a critical stage and that Washington's decision would affect the whole world.
Strengthening the WHO is one of the best investments, Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday after Trump's announcement. "Apportioning blame doesn't help. The virus knows no borders," Heiko Maas said on Twitter.
"We have to work closely together against #COVID19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the @UN, especially the under-funded @WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines."
Even Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates took to social media to criticize Trump's move, claiming that "Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds," Gates wrote on Twitter. 


A US official told Reuters that Trump made the move despite pushback within his administration, especially from top health advisers. There was no immediate reaction from the WHO, which has been appealing for more than $1 billion to fund operations against the pandemic.
The United States is the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget.


