The world criticizes Trump for cutting WHO funds

"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said in a statement.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was not the time to reduce resources for the WHO.

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

Russia on Wednesday condemned Trump for cutting funding to the WHO, saying his decision was selfish and hurt a body that many countries were looking to for leadership amid the coronavirus crisis.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the US announcement was "very alarming."

"This is an example of a very selfish approach by the U.S. authorities to what is happening in the world as regards the pandemic," Ryabkov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.