The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Top nuke agency: coronavirus endangers balance of nuclear forces worldwide

Within days of the US officials’ attempts to deter American adversaries, Newsweek reported that US nuclear and associated forces have 106 uniformed personnel off duty due to coronavirus.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 20, 2020 21:21
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank (photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank
(photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
Nuclear deterrence is a delicate matter that can determine the world’s fate, and the coronavirus crisis could put the entire equation out of whack, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in a position paper.
The Bulletin is one of the leading agencies that follow nuclear issues and is famous for its periodic presentation of the Doomsday Clock.
Last week, associate editor John Krzyzaniak wrote about common risks that the US, Russia, the UK, France and China face during the coronavirus era.
If any of these powers’ nuclear forces lose their ability to operate, that country and potentially the balance of forces between NATO allies and eastern nuclear powers could be thrown off and lead to unpredictable conflict.
Though Krzyzaniak does not address Israel specifically, Jerusalem’s presumed nuclear deterrent (according to foreign sources) is one of the threats that keep some of its adversaries at bay.
Krzyzaniak started with risks to US nuclear readiness.
The Bulletin quoted two high-ranking US officials involved with nuclear forces who guaranteed in recent weeks that their forces “remain ready to execute the nation’s strategic deterrence mission” and that, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, “its nukes are still ready to fly.”
Analyzing the comments by these officials, Krzyzaniak wrote: “Rhetoric notwithstanding, the US nuclear mission and its analogues around the world rely heavily on people, and people are exactly what the virus is after.”
Within days of the US officials’ attempts to reassure the public and deter American adversaries, Newsweek reported that US nuclear and associated forces have 106 uniformed personnel off duty due to coronavirus.
On April 9, Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, tweeted the stunning disclosure that all US nuclear bases except one had confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Kristensen named Barksdale AFB (bombers), F.E. Warren AFB (bombers), Kirtland AFB (storage), Minot AFB (bombers/ICBMs), Offutt AFB (NC3) and Whiteman AFB (bombers) as having confirmed infections.
That is the general picture of how the coronavirus could immobilize what might otherwise be a firm nuclear deterrent.
But there are much more specific problems for some countries.
For example, the Bulletin said England’s nuclear deterrent is based on a single platform, its submarines.
In early April, The Times reported that two of Britain’s four nuclear-armed submarines have been under repairs for the last year, Krzyzaniak noted.
The Bulletin said with only two operational submarines left, the British Royal Navy “has almost no margin for error in dealing with the coronavirus.”
Quoting Sebastian Brixey-Williams, co-director of the London-based British American Security Information Council, he said corona “poses profound questions about how prepared the [Royal Navy] is to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Were a Trident submarine to go on patrol only to find that one of its sailors had brought the virus aboard, the captain would have no option but to return to port or else risk the lives of the crew.”
This could break England’s round-the-clock deterrence mission, which is expected to be uninterrupted to be credible.
The US, Russia and France all also rely to some degree on nuclear-armed ballistic missiles at sea.
Regarding the US, Krzyzaniak said it has 14 nuclear-armed submarines, while Russia has 10, though some of those are under maintenance at any given time.
Regarding France, though it only has four nuclear-capable submarines, he said it has not had the same maintenance problems as the British fleet.
Regarding China, Krzyzaniak quoted Tong Zhao, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who said China’s nuclear submarine fleet is also vulnerable to the virus.
Compared to land-based missile forces and aircraft units, submarines have a greater challenge both because of their inability to receive external support during deployment and because of their relative lack of operational experience, Krzyzaniak wrote.
However, China relies much less on the sea-based leg of its triad, compared with Western nuclear powers, he said.
The threat to submarines can also be extrapolated from problems already faced on aircraft carriers, Krzyzaniak wrote.
France’s sole aircraft carrier, which plays a role in its air force’s nuclear-strike missions, returned home on April 12 with at least 50 cases on coronavirus onboard.
Similarly, Forbes reported: “The entire crew of a Russian [non-nuclear armed] submarine has reportedly been quarantined after indirect contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
Four different US aircraft carriers have reported COVID-19 cases onboard, including the much-publicized case of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain set off an internal storm in the US Navy.
Another potential vulnerability for China is that it keeps nuclear warheads in constant circulation between central storage at a base in the Qingling mountains and other locations, the Bulletin said.
In light of these threats, the US, China and other countries are scaling down exercises. Some countries are putting sailors into a 14-day pre-departure quarantine, and some are training their personnel to carry out multiple roles if necessary.
Worldwide nuclear war or a surprise attack on the US or NATO allies is far from likely. But like everything else in the age of coronavirus, nothing can be taken for granted.


Tags Nuclear United States france Russia China Britain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust and the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by