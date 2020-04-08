The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Trump: US may be getting to top of coronavirus curve

The president said the country might be on track for far fewer deaths than projected.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 04:06
Paramedics take a patient into emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020 (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Paramedics take a patient into emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States might be getting to the top of the "curve" of the coronavirus outbreak and said he did not see an early written warning about the pandemic from a top White House aide.
The president said he was reluctant to talk about it but that the country might be on track for far fewer deaths than projected. Trump's coronavirus task force previously projected, based on models, that as many as 240,000 people in the United States could die in the pandemic.
Trump reiterated that he wanted to reopen the US economy.
"We want to get it open soon, that's why I think maybe we're getting to the very top of the curve," Trump said.
The president said he had not seen memos by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro warning of coronavirus risks.
Navarro, a China hawk, sent a memo in late January warning the new coronavirus could create a pandemic and urged a travel ban for China, the New York Times reported. A second memo, written in late February and sent to the president, said it could kill up to 2 million Americans.
Trump said he had confidence in Navarro, who is overseeing issues related to the president's use of the Defense Production Act to get needed supplies.
Trump redoubled his criticism of the World Health Organization for its handling of the virus and said the United States would suspend its funding to the organization. Pressed about that decision, Trump then said he was looking at doing it rather than confirming he would follow through on the threat.
Trump said the Wisconsin Supreme Court made the right decision to allow the state's primary election to go forward on Tuesday despite health and safety concerns related to the virus.
He reaffirmed his opposition to mail-in voting, which he said leads to fraudulent votes being counted.
"I think mail-in voting is horrible," he said. "If you want to vote, you should go."
The president himself asked Florida for an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the state's Republican primary, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, ordered the state's nominating contest postponed until June despite having previously said he lacked the authority to do so.
The state Supreme Court reversed his order in a ruling late on Monday after Republican legislative leaders challenged Evers' decision.


Tags United States Donald Trump Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by