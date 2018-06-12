Trump meets Kim in landmark Singapore summit

NEW YORK -- An American president and a North Korean dictator are meeting for the first time.



Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shook hands before cameras, donning stern smiles and flanked by American and North Korean flags, before entering private talks at a resort in the island state of Singapore. The stagecraft was highly choreographed, but the results of the talks are still unknown: Both mercurial men entered the summit claiming to support "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," but neither has defined what that means, or what it will take to get there.





Trump and Kim will first meet one-on-one, only with their translators, according to White House aides, before they are joined by senior government officials. That group will then expand a third time over a working lunch before the delegations depart.Entering their meeting, Trump said that he "feels really great.""It’s gonna be a great discussion and I think tremendous success," Trump said. "I think it’s gonna be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt."Kim responded with a smile. "It was not easy to get here," he said through his translator. "There were obstacles but we overcame them to be here."The meeting in and of itself is an historic moment, marking the first direct exchange between US and North Korean leaders since the two nations went to war 58 years ago. North Korea's supreme leader seeks a formal end to that war, which has frozen the Korean peninsula in a state of conflict throughout the modern era and has kept nearly 29,000 US troops indefinitely stationed in the south, as well as an injection of foreign direct investment.The Trump administration seeks a "complete, verifiable and irreversible" dismantlement of Pyongyang's vast nuclear weapons program, which has produced up to 60 nuclear warheads housed across the country, according to US intelligence estimates, as well as a sophisticated program for their delivery worldwide.It is that delivery system, in the form of intercontinental ballistic missiles, that prompted the most crisis between Washington and Pyongyang and led Trump to threaten a new armed conflict. Trump's team claims those warnings can be credited for new rounds of international sanctions and, ultimately, Tuesday's summit.But critics warn that Kim has won himself a valuable photo opportunity and legitimacy on the international stage without conceding anything meaningful on his nuclear work. Kim has, for six months, suspended missile and nuclear tests, and claims to have destroyed one nuclear test site, although independent monitors have yet to verify this.Trump said over the weekend that he would know if Kim is serious about brokering peace within "a minute" of meeting him."The ultimate objective we seek from diplomacy with North Korea has not changed. The complete and verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters before the summit began. "Sanctions will remain until North Korea completely and verifiably eliminates its weapons of mass destruction programs. If diplomacy does not move in the right direction– and we are hopeful that it will continue to do so– those measures will increase.""President Trump recognizes Chairman Kim’s desire for security, and is prepared to ensure that a North Korea free of weapons of mass destruction is also a secure North Korea," he added. "The President has also expressed his openness to expanding access to foreign investment and other economic opportunities for North Korea if they take the right steps."In an unusual break from precedent, the tightly-controlled North Korean media offered live updates on the Singapore summit to the local populace. Kim toured Singapore by night on Monday, enjoying his third known trip out of his country since taking over the regime in 2011.