The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Trump seeks 'regime disruption' in Iran – report

US attack would “rattle the delicate internal balance of forces" within Iran.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 14, 2020 16:25
President Donald Trump announced on June 22 that the US would impose “major” additional sanctions on Iran. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
President Donald Trump announced on June 22 that the US would impose “major” additional sanctions on Iran.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
The US government's targeted killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani – an EU- and US-classified terrorist – was part of a plan to cause regime disruption within the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake secured US government memos outlining the “regime disruption” plan and reported on the strategy in a Tuesday article.
“The case for disruption is outlined in a series of unclassified memos sent to former national security adviser John Bolton in May and June 2019 – the period when Iran’s latest round of escalations began in the Persian Gulf,” wrote Lake.
The author of the memos is David Wurmser, who served as a consultant to the National Security Council.
Lake wrote that “Wurmser argues that Iran is in the midst of a legitimacy crisis. Its leadership, he writes, is divided between camps that seek an apocalyptic return of the hidden imam, and those that favor the preservation of the Islamic Republic founded in 1979. All the while, many Iranians have grown disgusted with the regime’s incompetence and corruption.”
Wurmser wrote that “Iran has always been careful to execute its ambitions and aggressive aims incrementally to avoid Western reactions which depart from the expected,” adding that “In contrast, were unexpected, rule-changing actions taken against Iran, it would confuse the regime. It would need to scramble.”
Wurmser said a US attack would “rattle the delicate internal balance of forces and the control over them upon which the regime depends for stability and survival.”
Lake wrote that “Trump and top US officials have said repeatedly that the US does not seek regime change in Iran, but they have also in recent days cheered on Iranian protesters who have flooded the streets blaming their country’s supreme leader for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet.”
Iran's regime fired a missile last week at a Ukrainian passenger jet, murdering 176 people aboard the plane.
The Bloomberg national security columnist said that the targeting killing of a senior Iranian official will, according to Wurmser, sow confusion and "will create momentary paralysis – and the perception among the Iranian public that its leaders are weak.”
Lake noted that “Wurmser’s memos show that the Trump administration has been debating the blow against Soleimani since the current crisis began, some seven months ago. In addition to Bolton, the memos were also shared with senior State Department officials. (I obtained them through a source who supports the Soleimani strike.)”
In response to Iran’s shooting down a US drone in June, Wurmser advised Bolton, wrote Lake, “that the US response should be overt and designed to send a message that the U.S. holds the Iranian regime, not the Iranian people, responsible.”
Wurmer wrote in the June memo: “This could even involve something as a targeted strike on someone like Soleimani or his top deputies.”
Lake said that “In these memos, Wurmser is careful to counsel against a ground invasion of Iran. He says the US response ‘does not need to be boots on the ground (in fact, it should not be).’ Rather, he stresses that the US response should be calibrated to exacerbate the regime’s domestic legitimacy crisis.”
Lake concluded that “For now, it looks like Wurmser’s analysis has proved correct. As The New York Times has reported, the Iranians sent a message following a volley of missile strikes to another Iraqi base last week that they would not escalate further for the killing of Soleimani.”
The Bloomberg columnist added that “Wurmser predicted that many Iranians would welcome a strike on a senior commander such as Soleimani.”
“Iranians would both be impressed and potentially encouraged by a targeted attack on symbols of repression,” Wurmser wrote.
Amid Iranian civilian unrest against the regime, over the last few days, online videos showed Iranians ripping down posters of Soleimani.


Tags Iran iran and us Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Mike Evans Donald Trump: Rogue leaders never calculated he would be this strong By MIKE EVANS
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by