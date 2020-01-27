Trump signed additional funding for synagogues, houses of worship at risk

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has signed into law legislation that provides $375 million for synagogues and other houses of worship and nonprofits at risk as part of the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). The program allows houses of worship and other nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $100 thousand for each institute. The money can be used for security measures such as fencing, cameras, stronger doors, and hiring of security personnel.On Friday, the president signed the Securing Faith-Based and Nonprofit Organizations from Terrorism Act of 2019. According to the Orthodox Union, the new law authorizes $75 million annually, for each of the next five years, to fund the NSGP.Monsey, N.Y., where five people were stabbed while celebrating Chanukah.Orthodox Union Executive Director for Public Policy Nathan Diament, who serves on the Homeland Security Department’s Subcommittee for the Prevention of Targeted Violence Against Faith-Based Communities, said in a statement: “We’re very grateful to President Trump for authorizing this funding to keep synagogues, churches and other houses of worship safe. Jews today are facing violence on a scale we have never witnessed before in America, and the perpetrators must be stopped. The president’s actions demonstrate his understanding of these threats and the need to protect not only Jews, but all people of faith.” Democratic Senators such as minority leader Chuck Schumer and Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben called on past weeks to quadruple the budget for (NSPG) from $90 million to $360 million.Congress already approved to raise these grants by 50% at the end of 2019, from $60 million a year to $90 million. Now, with the additional $75 million a year, the available amount would be $165 million.The legislation was introduced in the House by Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) and in the Senate by Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.), members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.The bill’s passage follows a wave of violent attacks in December on Jews in Brooklyn and