Trump speaks with Brazil's Bolsonaro, offers aid with Amazon fires



Just spoke with President @JairBolsonaro of Brazil. Our future Trade prospects are very exciting and our relationship is strong, perhaps stronger than ever before. I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019 US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday and offered help, if needed, in dealing with the Amazon rainforest fires.

"Just spoke with President @JairBolsonaro of Brazil. Our future Trade prospects are very exciting and our relationship is strong, perhaps stronger than ever before. I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Brazil’s Amazon is burning at a record rate, according to data from the National Institute of Space Research that intensified domestic and international scrutiny of President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies.

INPE, as the institute is known, recorded an 84% increase in fires in Brazil between 2018 and 2019, with well over half taking place in the Amazon rainforest. It was the highest level since records began 7 years ago. Speaking to reporters in Brasilia on Wednesday, the president said that NGOs could be behind the fires, in an attempt to discredit him and to draw attention to the cuts in their funding. He offered no evidence for his claim.

Bolsonaro has come under intense pressure to contain the spread of the record number of fires currently burning through the world’s largest rainforest, many of them set by loggers incentivized by his government. Much of the pressure stems from the apocalyptic darkness that descended on the megalopolis of Sao Paulo on Monday afternoon, unnerving locals and triggering a fierce debate between meteorologists and climatologists over its exact cause.

Some researchers argued the hazy gloom was a result of a combination of a cold front over the city coupled with smoke from fires in the Amazon, more than 1,000 miles away. The hashtag #PrayforAmazonia has dominated social media in Brazil over the past few days.

Social media users from around the world are angry over the fact the burning of the French cathedral of Notre-Dame got massive media attention, as well as generous donations for rebuilding, when the animals and plant diversity of the Amazon are in flames.

