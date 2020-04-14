The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Trump's May 1 target too optimistic for US coronavirus reopening - Fauci

Trump's administration has recommended stay-at-home guidelines through the end of April, and Trump has floated May 1 as a possible date to start reopening some areas.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2020 22:26
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - US President Donald Trump's May 1 target for restarting the economy is "overly optimistic," his top infectious disease adviser said on Tuesday, after a battle erupted between Trump and state governors over who has the power to lift restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said public health officials must be able to test for the virus quickly, isolate new cases and track down new infections before social-distancing restrictions can be eased.
Trump's administration has recommended stay-at-home guidelines through the end of April, and Trump has floated May 1 as a possible date to start reopening some areas.
That date may be "a bit overly optimistic," Fauci, who has become a trusted national figure during the pandemic, said in an interview with the Associated Press.
Trump, a Republican running for re-election on Nov. 3, lashed out at Democratic state governors, suggesting they were "mutineers" after New York's Andrew Cuomo said he would refuse any order by the president to reopen the economy too soon.
"If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it," Cuomo told CNN early in the day, referring to Trump.
At a news conference later, Cuomo added, "We don't have a king in this country, we have a Constitution and we elect the president."
The coronavirus restrictions have crippled the U.S. economy - with businesses forced to close and million of Americans becoming unemployed - a development that could hurt Trump's re-election prospects.
'MUTINY ON THE BOUNTY'
Offering an expansive assessment of the powers of the presidency, Trump on Monday asserted he had ultimate authority to reopen the largely shuttered economy even though he earlier had deferred to the governors in putting social-distancing orders in place.
Cuomo, a Democrat whose state has been the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, and governors of six other northeastern states said on Monday they would formulate a regional plan to gradually lift the restrictions.
On the Pacific Coast, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington state said they also would take a regional approach, but cautioned that any large-scale reopening would depend on a decline in the rate of spread in their area.
Trump, whose attacks on Democrats appeal to his conservative political base, posted tweets attacking Cuomo individually and Democratic governors in general.
"Tell the Democrat Governors that 'Mutiny On The Bounty' was one of my all time favorite movies," the Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, referring to a film classic about a rebellion against the commanding officer of a British naval vessel in the late 18th century.
"A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!" Trump wrote.
Trump pushed back against the idea that governors should determine when and how to reopen their state economies, insisting that he had that right as president.
"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total," he said at a Monday news briefing. "The governors know that."
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with people who had recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, at the White House on Tuesday and heard stories about their recoveries.
Some Republicans, including the governors of Ohio, Maryland and New Hampshire, have also said the states had the right to decide when and how to reopen the economy.
SIGNS OF SLOWING
The political posturing coincides with fresh signs the pandemic has been slowing in New York and other states where it struck early.
The US death toll from COVID-19 stood at nearly 25,000 on Tuesday, out of more than 584,000 known U.S. infections.
Hospitalizations in New York have fallen for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Cuomo said, adding, "We think we are at the apex on the plateau."
"It has been the most painful number every day," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said 778 New Yorkers died in the past day, up from 671 a day earlier that had marked the lowest daily death count since April 5. A total of 10,834 New Yorkers have died due to COVID-19.
Democratic Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who is part of the regional coalition seeking to coordinate their reopening plans, on Tuesday called Trump's comments "background noise."
David Reich, president of New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, said even if hospital admissions there had leveled off, it still remains an extraordinary time of strain for staff and resources.
"The plateau is not a very comfortable place to live," he said in a telephone interview. "So I don't think people should be celebrating prematurely."


Tags United States Coronavirus COVID-19 Anthony Fauci
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by