Twitch streamer suffering from Tourette's says "kill all jews" on stream

The streamer calling herself "Sweet Anita" is now under fire after saying the phrase, despite it being a part of her condition.

By OMRI RON  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 00:37
Attendees walk past a Twitch logo in Los Angeles (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
A Twitch Streamer and YouTuber calling herself "Sweet Anita" has found herself under fire after spouting the words "kill all Jews" on one of her streams. As she suffers from Tourette's syndrome, it is doubtful she had much control over it. She turned off the stream shortly after the incident.
Anita, who has been active on both sites since June 2018, has gathered for herself a following totaling at about 905k followers between the two platforms,
Tourette's syndrome causes one to make involuntary sounds and / or movements called tics, which often come in the form of involuntary rude, taboo, controversial comments.
Reactions to this very specific tic were swift, as the clip from the stream was quickly shared across the web and came under fire from people wishing to have her banned for this comment, though some have retracted this sentiment.
Anita also came under fire a few days prior to this incident after one of her tics made spout out a racial slur.
To all these accusations, Anita responded: "“I read the comments section. There were a lot of people who were really angry or thought I should be banned. A lot of people think the N-word is in your vocabulary so that means on some level you must be racist.”
She continued: “The N-word is on everyone’s vocabulary. We all know what the N-word is. We all know that is a word and so does my Tourette’s. That doesn’t mean it’s something I believe or feel about anyone.”
“People just don’t understand and sometimes that can be hard, but rather fixate on the negatives and fixate on the people being abusive. I’d rather use it as an experience to build something positive from.”
While Twitch does have community guidelines forbidding "hateful conduct" from their platform, so far Anita has not faced any issues from the moderation team, presumably due to her condition.


Tags jews YouTube Twitch
