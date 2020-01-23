UN calls for strengthening international support for the Palestinians

The UN issued a call to the international community, asking them to "ensure continued commitment, consistent and sustained funding to help alleviate the challenges faced by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," according to a statement on its website.UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller, visited Israel and the Palestinian territories for six days and came to the conclusion that the Palestinians are in need of stronger international support.
“My visit leaves me concerned,” Mueller declared. “The challenges here are immense, but recent positive steps, along with the extraordinary people I met, give me hope that there are opportunities for improvement. We must seize them.”Muller was in Israel to speak at a conference in Tel-Aviv dealing with preparedness and response to emergencies and disasters. While in Israel, she met with both Israeli and Palestinian officials "to better understand the challenges of the crisis." The UN did not specify which Israeli officials Muller met with, but they did say she met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh. The UN also stated that she visited the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Muller "met with vulnerable communities," and in Gaza she visited a number of sites, including a hospital.During her visit, Mueller reaffirmed the organization's commitment to addressing humanitarian needs in the Palestinian territories and lifting the blockade in Gaza, according to the UN. “Until there is a viable political solution, it is critical that the international community continues to render support in a consistent and sustained manner to meet the needs of the most vulnerable Palestinians,” Mueller said. “Member States must continue to support humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. At the same time, they must work to rekindle a robust political dialogue and promote long-term solutions, to address the root causes of this crisis.”
I briefed the Security Council today on the humanitarian situation in the occupied #Palestinian territory. The lives & well-being of people must be placed beyond political considerations & #humanitarian aid facilitated & supported. My remarks: https://t.co/hlq1kCAmfk. pic.twitter.com/y06i2T7F54— Ursula Mueller (@UschiMuller) January 21, 2020
“My visit leaves me concerned,” Mueller declared. “The challenges here are immense, but recent positive steps, along with the extraordinary people I met, give me hope that there are opportunities for improvement. We must seize them.”Muller was in Israel to speak at a conference in Tel-Aviv dealing with preparedness and response to emergencies and disasters. While in Israel, she met with both Israeli and Palestinian officials "to better understand the challenges of the crisis." The UN did not specify which Israeli officials Muller met with, but they did say she met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh. The UN also stated that she visited the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Muller "met with vulnerable communities," and in Gaza she visited a number of sites, including a hospital.During her visit, Mueller reaffirmed the organization's commitment to addressing humanitarian needs in the Palestinian territories and lifting the blockade in Gaza, according to the UN. “Until there is a viable political solution, it is critical that the international community continues to render support in a consistent and sustained manner to meet the needs of the most vulnerable Palestinians,” Mueller said. “Member States must continue to support humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. At the same time, they must work to rekindle a robust political dialogue and promote long-term solutions, to address the root causes of this crisis.”