The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

US, Germany, Mexico, 6 others seek to ban gay 'conversion therapy'

LGBT+ people - some children - have undergone abuses like lobotomies, castration and masturbatory reconditioning in the past, in a bid to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, ILGA said

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 02:15
Thousands protest throughout the country after Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated that he supports gay conversion therapy. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Thousands protest throughout the country after Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated that he supports gay conversion therapy.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
LONDON - From electric shocks to 'praying away the gay', global momentum is growing to ban so-called "conversion therapy", with bills drawn up in nine countries, a rights group said on Wednesday.
The United States, Canada, Chile, Mexico and Germany are among countries seeking to outlaw the treatment, which is based on the belief that being gay or transgender is a mental illness that can be 'cured', LGBT+ advocacy group ILGA said.
Worldwide, only Brazil, Ecuador and Malta have national bans on conversion therapy, condemned as ineffective and harmful to mental health by more than 60 associations of doctors, psychologists or counsellors globally, the ILGA study said.
"The main driving force (for reform) is survivors with their testimonies coming forwards," Lucas Ramon Mendos, author of the ILGA report, which said 2020 could be a turning point in the fight against 'therapies' that have ruined many lives.
"A lot of awareness is being created through their testimony," he told Reuters.
LGBT+ people - some children - have undergone abuses like lobotomies, castration and masturbatory reconditioning in the past, under the "legitimising cloak of medicine" in a bid to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, ILGA said.
Global moves against attempts to 'cure' LGBT+ people are gathering pace, with the state of Queensland considering Australia's first conversion therapy ban, with jail sentences of up to 18 months for doctors and social workers.
Data on the global extent of conversion therapy is scarce, but people in 80 countries told advocacy group OutRight Action International in 2019 that it took place in their country.
In the United States, some 700,000 people have been forced to undergo conversion therapy, according to the University of California's Williams Institute.
U.S. suicide-prevention group The Trevor Project said 42% of LGBT+ 13- to 24-year-olds who underwent conversion therapy reported a suicide attempt in the last year - more than twice the rate of those who did not have the treatment.
Existing bans in 19 U.S. states are limited - for example to outlawing doctors carrying out conversion therapy on children - because of stringent federal constitutional protections on freedom of expression and religion, said Ramon Mendos.
Britain and Ireland have drawn up bills to outlaw conversion therapy but they have stalled, he said, while Taiwan's government responded to a proposed ban by saying that practitioners could be punished under existing laws.
Other proposals will struggle to win political support, such as a U.S. bill which was introduced the House of Representatives in 2019 and if passed would face a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.


Tags LGBT conversion gay Rafi Peretz gay conversion therapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by