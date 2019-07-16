U.S. House of Representatives pass resolution in regards to AMIA bombing

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The United States House of Representatives passed a resolution commemorating the 1994 AMIA Jewish Center bombing in Argentina Wednesday - demanding justice and accountability for those responsible for the attack, after a twenty-five year long delay.



The joint resolution was introduced by Congressman Ted Deutch, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism; Congressman Joe Wilson, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism; Congressman Albio Sires, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, and Trade; and Congressman Francis Rooney, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, and Trade.

"Mister Speaker, I rise today to honor the victims of the 1994 terror attack on the AMIA Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires. On July 18th, 1994 a terrorist detonated a car bomb into the AMIA building, a Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires - an important part, a central part, of that community," Deutch stated. "It killed 85 innocent people and injured hundreds more. This attack, which took place just two years after the bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, shook the Argentine Jewish community, the largest in Latin America."In the 25 years since the attack, the investigations into the AMIA bombing have been marked by long delays and by judicial misconduct, failing thus far to bring justice for the victims, their families, and their community. Considerable evidence has linked this heinous attack to the terrorist group Hezbollah and its sponsor the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran."Eighty-five innocent people were killed and scores more wounded when the Argentine Jewish Mutual Association was bombed in Buenos Aires in 1994. Two years ago, Hezbollah operatives also allegedly attacked the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29 civilians."It is reported that considerable evidence links the attack to the terrorist group Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, supported by the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, and sponsored by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," A House of Representatives statement read. "Whereas the 25 years since the bombing have been marked by a failure to bring those responsible, including Iranian officials and their Hezbollah proxies, to justice."In September 2004, special prosecutor appointed to the case was Albert Nisman, and in October of 2006 Nisman along with fellow prosecutor Marcelo Martinez Burgos "formally accused the Government of Iran of directing the bombing, and the Hezbollah militia of carrying it out."Ibrahim Hussein Berro, a member of Hezbollah, was identified as the AMIA bomber. In November 2007, INTERPOL listed the following suspects in the 1994 AMIA attack on its most wanted list - including Iranian nationals Ali Fallahijan (former Iranian intelligence minister), Mohsen Rabbani (former Iranian cultural attache´), Ahmad Reza Asghari (former Iranian diplomat), Ahmad Vahidi (former Iranian defense minister), Mohsen Rezaee (former chief commander ofthe Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) an and Lebanese national Imad Fayez Moughnieh - all who were named suspects in the bombing.INTERPOL currently has four red-alerts relating to suspects in the AMIA bombing.Nisman, in a formal complaint sent in 2015, alleges that the then-Argentinian President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and then-Minister of Foreign Relations Hector Timerman conspired to cover up Iranian involvement in these attacks, reportedly negotiating for immunity for these suspects, in an attempt to remove their names from the INTERPOL most wanted list.Before Nisman was scheduled to present his new findings to the Argentinian Congress, he was found in shot dead in the head in his Argentinian apartment, six days later after announcing his formal complaint - making the investigation of the AMIA bombing being clouded in a plethora of judicial misconduct."In March 2019, an Argentine court handed down convictions and sentences, finding that the judge, prosecutor, and head of the Argentina’s secret services [(the individuals responsible for investigating the AMIA bombing)], Argentina’s deadliest terrorist attack, had interfered with the inquiry, diverting the investigation away from the truth; Whereas former Federal judge Juan Jose´Galeano was also handed down a 6-year conviction by the court, which will not be enforced until the sentence is confirmed by a higher tribunal," the House Statement said.Former State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) intelligence head Hugo Anzorreguy has already been given a prison sentence of 54 months, while Carlos Telledin, a used car dealer who received bribes to incriminate police officers received 42 months in jail - no Iranian suspects have officially been charged."Twenty-five years later, Iranian-backed Hezbollah continues to carry out terror operations. Twenty-five years later, antisemitism continues to threaten the lives of Jewish communities throughout Latin America, around the world, and even here in the United States. With this vote, Congress honors the victims of this horrific attack, recalls the brave work by Alberto Nisman who lost his life pursuing justice, and calls for full accountability for those responsible. It has been far too long."I urge my colleagues to stand with us against this despicable act of terrorism. And as we recall the victims today, we stand against terror and hatred and antisemitism, and we stand for justice," Deutch concluded

