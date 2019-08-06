U.S. and Poland work together for world security

The United States and Poland have announced details of the upcoming Warsaw Process Working Groups. The working groups will work with the cooperation of several countries and organizations to advance security interests in the Middle East and to boost regional cooperation.



In February 2019 more than 60 countries, along with representatives of the EU and NATO, attended the Warsaw Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East. After the forum, the US and Poland announced the establishment of seven groups for future cooperation.

The groups are counter-terrorism and illicit finance, missile non‑proliferation, maritime and aviation security, cybersecurity, energy security, humanitarian issues and refugees, and human rights.After the February meeting the Polish Institute of International Affairs also announced its intention to work with a US think tank to convene a global forum called the Middle East Strategic Study Group.South Korea will host the first working group on cybersecurity on October 7 and 8, followed by the US (on human rights) on October 10 and 11.Bahrain will host the working group on maritime and aviation security on October 21 and 22. Poland will host group on energy security on October 24 and 25, and Romania will host the missile proliferation group on November 14 and 15. Details of the two additional working groups are yet to be announced.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });