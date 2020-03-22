The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

US company attempts to map coronavirus spread using smart thermometers

"We don't know that it's COVID-19, we just know that its anomalous levels of influenza-like illness. It could be a resurgence of flu," Dalziel said, according to CNET.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 22, 2020 14:48
Air travelers walk, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, in Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport in New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Air travelers walk, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, in Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Kinsa, a San-Francisco based health technology company, is attempting to use data collected from their patented smart thermometers to track the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.
The company is currently sharing its US Health Weather Map with the public, which has been used by health officials in the past to track the seasonal flu and the developers worked with infectious-disease-dynamics specialist Benjamin Dalziel from Oregon State University to create the map - who has been studying flu transmission in order to predict viral spreads in his own work.
"We don't know that it's COVID-19, we just know that its anomalous levels of influenza-like illness. It could be a resurgence of flu," Dalziel said, according to CNET.
The map itself, uses an application Kinsa devised to anonymously collect data from millions of their smart thermometer users - plotting unusual spikes in fevers around the United States as the data comes in. The darker the color is on the map, the larger the spike in fevers are in that location.
Kinsa has been clear to note that the map is not directly reporting COVID-19 infections, but instead using the disease's number one indicator to attempt to track the coronavirus spread. The company has claimed, however, that they have notices "a very strong correlation between cumulative atypical illness incidence and positive COVID-19 tests" by state.
"We hope this map serves as a guidepost for public health first-responders," Kinsa spokerperson Nita Nehru said, according to CNET. "If we see something unusual, such as an unexpectedly high level of illness, investigation needs to be done, and it needs to be done now so that we have the best shot at society's limited resources being put to their best use."
Inder Singh, founder and CEO of Kinsa, stated that the map and its data has not been independently verified, however, the company decided not to wait for the go ahead and instead put out the map this week.
"We felt it was a moral imperative to get the data out there as soon as possible," Singh said, according to ABC News. "It should be guiding and helping people to direct resources to where they're most needed."
The data collected has the possibility to worry many users about privacy issues, with many possibly wondering how the data is collected and what is visible to the public. However, Singh assures that the GPS information is only as specific as the zip code and that "it's not even possible to reverse engineer that data and get to a person's information."
Kinsa is currently welcoming scientists and health professionals to scrutinize their map and data in the hopes they can fine tune it to match the spread of COVID-19.
The company has sent over one million smart thermometers to users all across the United States and continues to distribute them at a rate of 10,000 per day They eventually hope to work with state and local governments in order to improve the accuracy of the map by adding more data into the equation.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo An Israeli 911: Why Israel doesn't have one single dispatch service? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by