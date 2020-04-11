The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Volcanic region active after 800 years, previous eruption lasted 300 years

According to the Guardian, beginning on January 21, the peninsula region has suffered over 8,000 earthquakes due to magma shifting under the ground beneath the volcanic system.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 11, 2020 03:50
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of a volcano in Eyjafjallajokull, Iceland, April 22, 2010 (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of a volcano in Eyjafjallajokull, Iceland, April 22, 2010
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A volcanic region in the Reykjanes peninsula, south-west of Iceland’s capital, that has been dormant for over 800 years has been showing activity over the past two months, according to scientists. The last time the volcanoes in the region erupted in the 10th century, fountains of lava sporadically spewed out of the crater vents over the course of 300 years.
According to the Guardian, beginning on January 21, the peninsula region has suffered over 8,000 earthquakes due to magma shifting under the ground beneath the volcanic system.
“It seems that after being relatively inactive for many centuries, this region is waking up,” said Lancaster University volcanologist Dave McGarvie.
The extended eruption period is powered by five volcanic systems interconnected within the Icelandic region. Scientists claim that these five systems interact with one another every 1,000 years or so, creating the abnormally long eruption episodes - whereas normally volcanoes in the region are only active for a few years and then become dormant shortly after.
With the volcano being nine miles from Iceland's Keflavik international airport, the Iceland GeoSurvey estimates that if the volcanic system begins to erupt then eventually the entire complex will be coated with 2cm of ash - halting all travel to and from the area.
“The worst-case scenario is if lava flows towards the town of Grindavík,” said Kristín Jónsdóttir from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, according to the Guardian. “There is also other important infrastructure in the vicinity including a geothermal power plant. Hot and cold water supply may be at risk, along with roads, including the road between Reykjavík and Keflavík airport.”
While the region typically remains active for centuries once it gets going, the eruptions are sporadic and small in comparison to larger volcanic events such Skaftáreldar (fires of Skaftá) within the crater row of Lakagígar, which lasted for about a year and became the most fatal volcanic event in Iceland's history.
The Skaftáreldar eruption produced around 14-cubic-kilometers of basalt lava - most of the lava was produced within the first five months. Researchers claim that Skaftáreldar occurred in ten "pulses" consisting of short-lived explosions followed by longer periods of "fire-fountaining."
Not only did the immediate effects have a significant impact on the Icelandic population, the eruptions also produced millions of tons of hydrogen flouride and sulfur dioxide, which polluted nearly the entirety of the region and still has an effect on the climate today.
According to Wired, sixty percent of all livestock died from pollution and 10,000 Icelanders died from the famine that followed. The smog that has built up around most of Eastern Europe today is known as the "Laki haze" named after the crater row.
So, while the recent volcanic activity in the Reykjanes peninsula will more than likely be minor in comparison to Lakagígar, it will still be an inconvenience to say the least for hundreds of years to come if the volcanic system turns on the jets.
“People on the Reykjanes peninsula, and their descendants for several generations, may have to be on their guard and ready to evacuate every so often,” said McGarvie.


Tags iceland climate Volcano
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor’s Notes: The Shkedi Model to build trust By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits 10,995
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by