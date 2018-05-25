May 25 2018
WATCH: North Korea dismantles its nuclear test site

North Korean staff told reporters that there was no leakage of radioactive material or adverse impact on the surrounding environment.

By REUTERS
May 25, 2018 09:17

North Korea dismantles its nuclear facility, Thursday, May 24, 2018

North Korea dismantles its nuclear facility, Thursday, May 24, 2018

North Korea has completely dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test ground "to ensure the transparency of discontinuance of nuclear test," state news agency KCNA said on Thursday, May 24.

The dismantling of the nuclear test ground "completely closed the tunnel entrances," it said, adding that two tunnels there had been ready for use in "powerful underground nuclear tests".

In a video provided by South Korean media on Friday (May 25), the nuclear testing facilities were seen being demolished and North Korean staff told reporters that there was no leakage of radioactive material or adverse impact on the surrounding environment.

The discontinuing of nuclear tests is an important process in moving towards global nuclear disarmament, the state news agency added.


