Kuwait: Israel must be held to compliance with UNSC resolutions

Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East News
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
WORLD NEWS
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly .
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});
By EYTAN HALON
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Sponsored Content
By REUTERS
By RACHEL WOLF
Please insert a valid email address