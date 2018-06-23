June 23 2018
Tammuz, 10, 5778
White House press secretary asked to leave restaurant

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders was told to leave the Red Hen resturant in Virginia, the reason? She works for Trump.

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 22:01
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., April 9, 2018.. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Saturday that she had been asked to leave a Virginia restaurant the night before because she worked for President Donald Trump.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders said on the official Press Secretary Twitter account.

"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders said.

The Red Hen could not immediately be reached and their website did not appear to be working. A number of people criticized the restaurant for the move on the it's Yelp page.

Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C. Protesters yelled "Shame! Shame!" and it came as the Trump administration defended its hardline immigration policy at the US.-Mexico border.

Nielsen decided to leave the restaurant.


