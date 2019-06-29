World’s top chess player slams Europe Council for ending sanctions on Russia

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Garry Kasparov, widely considered to be the greatest chess player of all time and a leading human rights advocate, on Friday blasted the Council of Europe for removing sanctions on Russia.



Writing on the internet-based news site Euromaidan Press, Kasparov did not mince words about the EU powers lifting sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian state: “In my eyes, this is a worse betrayal than Munich 1938 for several reasons. The foe here isn’t a mighty Nazi war machine, threatening to inflame the continent. PACE [Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe] is kneeling before Gazprom and Rosneft (Chairman, former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder).”

Kasparov's Munich comment refers to former British prime minister Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Adolf Hitler’s occupation of the Sudetenland.

Gazprom and Rosneft are Russian state-owned gas and oil companies.Kasparov wrote that, “Two days ago, the Council of Europe voted to ignore its own warnings about Russian aggression and human rights violations. Putin invaded Georgia and Ukraine, illegally annexed Crimea, and has spent 20 years destroying democracy in Russia. The CoE, including French and German support, has rewarded Putin by lifting sanctions on Russia. This move exposes the institution as hopelessly corrupt. Worse than useless, it has become a willing conduit for helping Putin spread his corrupting influence across Europe.”Germany’s foreign ministry English-language Twitter feed said on Tuesday: “Russia belongs in the Council of Europe – with all the rights and obligations that entails.” – Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas welcomes the compromise reached for Russia to remain in the @coe: “This is good news for Russia’s civil society.”Kasparov fired back at Maas and the Europeans: “Most pathetically, supporters of this betrayal of the CoE’s mission have tried to paint is as being made on behalf of Russian civil society, instead of a crushing blow against it. This is absurd and misguided at best, and an attempt to hide their pro-Putin corruption at worst. The only real way to help what is left of Russian civil society is to do whatever possible to end Putin’s dictatorship. This move instead empowers him in Russia, validates his foreign aggression, and legitimizes his dictatorship.”In April, Germany’s top-selling paper Bild reported that the country’s ambassador to the USA engaged in intense lobbying for Putin’s government in March. According to Bild, “Emily Haber, the German ambassador to the US, wrote controversial letters to several Members of Congress. Over two pages, the German top diplomat opposes the tightening of the American sanctions policy against Russia. She asks the Senators addressed in the letter to stop threatening two Russian ventures in Germany with further sanctions.”The Bild said a US Congress staff member noted people are “shocked” by Haber’s letter, which “unambiguously sides with Russia.” Haber wrote, “We are concerned that Congress is currently considering imposing additional energy sanctions on Russia.” These sanctions could “affect Europe’s energy security." Germany’s and Europe’s prosperity require “both LNG (liquid gas, ed.) and Russian pipeline gas.”The US government wants to Germany to diversify its energy supply and not remain dependent on Russian gas because it would, from the US viewpoint , endanger international security. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration is energetically working to finalize the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will run through the Baltic Sea and deliver Russian natural gas to Germany.In addition to the US, the EU parliament and more than half of EU member states have voiced their opposition to Nord Stream 2.Kasparov, a Russian grand master chess player, defeated the then -reigning champion Anatoly Karpov in 1985, to catapult himself at the age of 22 into the youngest undisputed world champion. His father is Jewish and his mother is Armenian.Kasparov ‘s scathing commentary ended with:” Others, like Macron, have been relatively honest about openly craving Russian money and investment and to hell with human rights and standing up to Putin. This is the ‘green light for greenbacks’ model that has turned European politics into a playground for Putin’s oligarchs. Europe’s values are now written in rubles, not in the declaration of human rights. Europe is for sale and Putin is buying.”

