The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Yisrael Beytenu welcomes Pelosi position on Iran nuclear program

MK Avidar: Yisrael Beytenu supports military action to prevent Iran developing nuclear weapons.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 22, 2020 12:55
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT)
The Yisrael Beytenu party has welcomed comments made by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that Iran’s nuclear program is an international problem and not just a concern for the State of Israel.
Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman together with his fellow party MKs Eli Avidar and Oded Forer met with Pelosi and a delegation of US congressman on Wednesday morning in Jerusalem to discuss several matters of concern for Israeli regarding antagonistic regional powers.
Liberman and his party fellows raised in particular Israel’s ongoing concerns over Iran’s ongoing and accelerating program to enrich uranium, which it is suspected is for the purposes of developing nuclear weapons.
They also brought up concerns regarding what they described as Turkey’s destabilizing influence in the Middle East and President Recip Tayip Erdogan’s desire for regional hegemony.
According to Avidar, Pelosi said regarding the Iranian issue that she believed that an Iranian nuclear bomb is not just an Israeli problem, but also an international problem and an American problem.
“We were happy to hear Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s position that she sees the Iranian nuclear issue as an international problem and not just an Israeli one,” Avidar told The Jerusalem Post.
Liberman and the MKs also stated that there was a need for the US to pressure its allies, especially Germany, France and the UK, to impose the stiffest possible sanctions on Iran in order to thwart Iranian efforts to develop a nuclear bomb.
The Yisrael Beytenu MK noted that his party had always opposed the Iran nuclear deal worked out between the Obama administration, Iran and five other world powers, because it believed that the deal gave legitimacy to Iran “to continue with destructive policies.”
Said Avidar “Our policy today is that Iran should not possess a nuclear bomb and that we should do whatever we can, including military measures, to stop Iran from having a nuclear bomb.”
The Yisrael Beytenu politicians also addressed Turkey’s increasingly assertive military positions in the Middle East and its interference in Israeli concerns.
“Turkey has become one of the primary agents of instability in the Middle East, with fingers in the Old City of Jerusalem, with fingers in Gaza, with the forces it has sent to Libya, Syria, and its entry into Iraq, and it has to be understood that Turkey is not a stabilizing force in the Middle East but rather a force for unrest with a president whose dream is to restore the Ottoman Empire,” said Avidar.
The MK explained that Turkey is supporting NGOs operating in Jerusalem which are working to assert Muslim control of the Temple Mount holy site, and using funds to support radical groups engaging in such activity.
“The Turks would like to be seen as the leaders of preserving Muslim control of the Temple Mount,” asserted Avidar.


Tags iran nuclear threat Yisrael Beytenu Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by