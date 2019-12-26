The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

20/20 vision for avoiding additional elections in 2020

The ability to look into what can happen in the year 2020 from just a few days away requires extra special glasses.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 26, 2019 23:31
CAN ONE of these scenarios actualize to prevent another round of elections? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
CAN ONE of these scenarios actualize to prevent another round of elections?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The ability to see clearly from a distance of 20 feet is called 20/20 vision.
But the ability to look into what can happen in the year 2020 from just a few days away requires extra special glasses.
After all, who could have guessed that in 2019, a second election would take place and a third would be initiated? Any list of predictions from the year ending now did not come anywhere close to hitting the mark.
That is why there will be no attempt here to look into a crystal ball for the year ahead.
There of course will be the prophets of doom who predict that 2020 will be just like 2019, with endless political turmoil and no government in sight. Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi already asked the Knesset Arrangements Committee to set a date in August for a fourth election in a row.
But optimists can look ahead to 2020 with rose-colored glasses and see a year in which the political stalemate will finally end and a government will be formed that will work for the good of the people, no matter who wins the March 2 election.
So what are the scenarios (again, not predictions, but scenarios) that could enable 2020 to be a year with only one general election in Israel? The following are six possibilities for 2020, and since this is Israel, where Hebrew is the lingua franca, they are presented from Right to Left, from the ideal situation for Likud, to the best for Blue and White.
Left lapses and lets Netanyahu win
Lost amid the news about the Likud primary was this week’s breakdown on the Left end of the political map. Democratic Union MK Stav Shaffir flexed her political muscles by convening her Green Party in Tel Aviv and announcing that it could run on its own on March 2.
“What is happening on the Left is not a political camp but the Titanic,” Shaffir warned in her speech. “We don’t intend to stay on a sinking ship in the current situation.”
Shaffir’s speech was seen as an effort to improve her position on the Democratic Union list, where she was second in the September 17 election and is only being offered the fifth slot now. Shaffir is resented in Meretz and seen as a traitor in Labor, and her threat to run alone could turn into an irreversible reality.
Labor also had a convention on Wednesday, where the party decided to run again with only Gesher and not seek to unite with Meretz or Shaffir. Such decisions could result in three parties running to the Left of Blue and White and only one – or perhaps even none – crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold, wasting hundreds of thousands of left-wing votes.
If that happens, the Likud and its satellite parties (not counting Yisrael Beytenu) could win 61 seats and enable him to form a government that could grant him immunity from prosecution and pass bills limiting the powers of the judiciary branch and allowing him to stay in power as long as he lives.
Liberman repents and rejoins Right
The above scenario could become much more realistic if Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman would give up his recent secularist line, return to the nationalist camp and enable the Likud to form a government.
There has been no indication of this happening. Since the March election was initiated, Liberman has tried to be more Catholic than the pope in criticizing Blue and White for giving into the haredim (ultra-Orthodox).
But Liberman remains the most unpredictable politician in Israeli politics, and with him, anything is possible.
Unity against all odds

The battle between Blue and White and Likud will only really begin after the votes are counted in Thursday’s Likud primary between prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Gideon Sa’ar. From that moment onward, Likud and Blue and White will attack each other mercilessly.
That will hardly create the proper atmosphere for building a national unity government of the two largest parties. But it remains a possibility.
It would obviously be easier if Sa’ar won the primary, because Blue and White has ruled out sitting with Netanyahu but not with the rest of Likud. But Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz could still join forces, especially if Blue and White broke up.
That scenario was predicted throughout 2019 and never took place but it cannot be ruled out.
The courts come and coerce
The Supreme Court will be ruling as early as next week about whether Netanyahu can form a government despite his indictment. The courts have asked for Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s opinion, but there is no guarantee that he will give one.
The courts could try to force Netanyahu to stop running now, or leave open the possibility that they could prevent him from receiving a mandate from President Reuven Rivlin in March, even if he gets together 61 MKs. This could create a constitutional crisis, or a potential solution to the political stalemate.
A defection decides
All Gantz needs to come to power easily is one party among Netanyahu’s allies to defect. It could be Shas, United Torah Judaism or the New Right. Yisrael Beytenu deciding to join a minority coalition backed from outside by the Joint List also fits this category.
None of these parties has given any indication that this could happen. But if Likud is weak after the election, they might have to face reality and join a government led by Blue and White.
Success for the Center-Left
Whoever wins Thursday’s Likud primary will immediately be pounced on by Blue and White, which has been holding back its ammunition. Maybe the attack will work, weaken the Likud significantly and shift votes to Gantz.
In the September election, Blue and White, Labor-Gesher, Meretz and the Joint List won 57 mandates, just four away from a blocking majority. Arab turnout is expected to be higher in March, and Tibi has guaranteed 15 seats for his party.
Tibi said at Wednesday’s Maariv conference in Herzliya that even though “Gantz is not his cup of tea,” the Joint List will do everything possible to enable him to form a government and end Netanyahu’s political career. He criticized Sa’ar as well.
The best-case scenario for Blue and White is that they achieve a majority of 61 MKs without Yisrael Beytenu to prevent Likud from forming a government. It is their hope that if they achieve that majority, that is what ironically would force the Likud to compromise and allow a unity government to be formed.
While that currently does not appear to be in sight, looking back on 2019 proves that anything is possible.


Tags Israel Avigdor Liberman Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo European hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by