AG to Netanyahu: I don't need more evidence to decide your fate

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he has all the evidence he needs to decide the premier’s fate in the public corruption cases, rejecting claims that he had ignored evidence.



Mandelblit relayed the response to Netanyahu in a letter signed by his top aide Gil Limon.

Netanyahu responded to Mandelblit's letter by saying, "It is unfortunate that it appears that pressure from the Left and the media have caused the attorney-general to rush and to announce a hearing [regarding a potential indictment] before the elections, though the truth will not come to light until the process of the hearings occur, which will be after the election."

He added that he was disappointed that Mandelblit turned down his request to confront the state's witnesses that have accused him of public corruption as well as his request that the prosecution question dozens of additional witnesses who could prove his innocence.

Netanyahu said it was unfair that he would be tarred with the announcement of an intent to indict when he assumed that the case will be closed with no indictment as has occurred with some other public officials.

Netanyahu’s spokesman has continually blasted the idea that Mandelblit would determine the fate of the prime minister’s public corruption probes pre-election.His lawyers previously sent the media a letter to Mandelblit demanding that 66 additional witnesses be interviewed – which would require delaying the attorney-general’s decision.Mandelblit’s response indicated that many of the 66 witnesses listed had been questioned by police and that he had already interviewed anyone he needed to in order for him to make a decision.He did not commit to a set date for his decision, but has made it clear that he will issue a decision on Netanyahu’s public corruption probes before the election.

