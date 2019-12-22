The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
American, British tycoons donate to Netanyahu, Sa’ar campaigns

Netanyahu defense donor helps his Likud race

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 16:27
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his challenger in Thursday’s Likud leadership race, MK Gideon Sa’ar, each received hundreds of thousands of shekels in campaign contributions from American and British millionaires, the State Comprotroller’s office website revealed on Sunday.
The Knesset passed a law last year preventing Knesset candidates from raising money from private donations and instead providing public funds for primaries. But the law does not apply to races for the leadership of a party.
Michigan real estate developer Spencer Partrich, who has donated millions of dollars to Netanyahu’s legal defense, gave the prime minister the maximum contribution of $12,000, as did two relatives.
Netanyahu also received large donation from Cherna Moskovits, who together with her late husband Irving have supported many right-wing causes in Israel and from several members of the Falic family, who own the Duty Free America chain that operates over 180 stores at airports and border crossings in the U.S. and Latin America and are major contributors to the Friends of the IDF.
Other names that stand out on the list of donors to Netanyahu’s campaign include British real estate mangnate Zak Gertler, who recently financed the prime minister’s seventieth birthday party, and Jay Zises, a New York-based investment and financial manager who served on the board of Yeshiva University. 
Sa’ar has donors from New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland and Miami. One name that stands out on the list is Dr. Gabi Picker, a former close friend of Netanyahu and his family.
There is also Albert Dadon, a Melbourne businessman who founded the International Institute for Strategic Leadership Dialogue. The institute held its gala dinner at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem last week. Sa’ar took time out from the campaign trail to be the event’s keynote speaker.
Sander Gerber, the chief executive officer of the Hudson Bay Capital multi-billion-dollar hedge fund, gave Sa'ar the maximum donation. Gerber championed laws that passed in the US and Israel withholding funds from the Palestinian Authority that were used to fund terrorists and their families.
A surprising name on the list is Mohammad Darawshe, who is a Likud member and gave Sa'ar's campaign NIS 10,000. It is not the same Mohammad Darawshe who was the campaign manager for the Joint List.


