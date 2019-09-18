Avigdor Liberman: Only option is national-unity government

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beitenu party, casts his ballot in Israel's parliamentary election, along with his wife Ella at a polling station in Nokdim in the West Bank. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman promised on Tuesday night that his party would fulfil its campaign vow to ensure the establishment of a national-unity government without the ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist parties.



“We have only one option. A liberal, national, broad unity government made of Yisrael Beytenu, Likud, and Blue and White,” said Liberman speaking above raucous cheers of jubilation at the party’s election party late Tuesday night.

“I say to all citizens, our security and economy are in an emergency situation. Therefore the state must have a broad national, liberal government and not one which fights for survival from one week to the next and from one no-confidence vote to the next.”The Yisrael Beytenu leader called on President Reuven Rivlin to invite Netanyahu and Gantz to begin informal talks about the creation of such a government immediately.Liberman also vowed that no attempts to tempt him with of ministerial positions or even a prime ministerial rotation agreement would persuade him to abandon his goal of a national unity government without the sectoral parties.And Liberman even stated that he would not mind being left out of the coalition if it meant avoiding unceasing coalition negotiations.

