Barak conditions joining coalition on canceling drafting haredim

Former prime minister Ehud Barak will not only not join a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but also won’t enter a government that will not pass a new plan for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) service that Barak presented on Tuesday, Barak vowed at a Tel Aviv press conference.



The plan calls for stopping efforts to draft haredim into the IDF and instead having both haredim and Arabs perform national service and then receive help integrating into the work force. He said his as yet unnamed party would insist on the plan being implemented within 12 months.

Barak said the government must cancel the controversial draft law, which he called “Isra-bluff.”“The time has come for change, for fixing the system, to be one nation and blossom for all Israelis,” Barak said. “Within a year, we will end the draft law and pass a new bill that will cut the Gordion knot from forced coercion to integration.”Barak said the IDF would only draft who it needs and pay soldiers fairly, the top haredi students would continue learning Torah full time and the amount of haredim in the work force would be maximized.“We must admit forced conscription has not and will not work,” Barak’s number two Yair Golan said at the press conference. “It keeps haredim in yeshivot and kollels who are more fit to be in the work force. Whoever learns will learn for real.”Professor Yifat Biton, who is expected to be third on the list, said the current arrangement of drafting for the IDF promotes equality.“We will free the IDF from the burden of drafting soldiers it doesn’t need and free ourselves of the burden of the concept of equalizing the burden,” she said.Labor MK Shelly Yacimovich said it was inappropriate that Barak held a press conference on the day of Labor’s primary.The Likud released a new campaign video that reminds voters that when Barak was prime minister, busses blew up regularly. The ad encourages Barak to "go back to Twitter."

