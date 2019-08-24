Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Barak lambasts Smotrich in tweet about female combat soldiers

The former Prime Minister criticized the minister of transportation, tweeting that female soldiers who serve alongside men "Do things that are vitally more important than anything he will ever do."

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 24, 2019 21:09
1 minute read.
Ehud Barak announces the formation of a new party on June 26 at Beit Sokolov in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Former Prime Minister and creator of the Democratic Union party Ehud Barak criticized Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich on Saturday when he tweeted that "his contributions to national security are dwarfed by those of female combat soldiers, who risk their lives to protect him and other racist parasites who haven't served in the military."

He went on to mention specific combat units in which women serve alongside men, saying that those female soldiers are "the same women you see in border patrol and the Karakal battalion, and the ones you don't see."
In a video attached to the tweet, the former prime minister elaborated on his tweet: "There are women in combat positions that do things that are vitally more important than anything he will ever do in his lifetime."


Barak goes on to say that "some of these women can be seen in the Karakal And Bardelas Battalions, some of them can be seen in the Border Patrol, some you won't see at all. All of them together do things that are vital to national security, risking their lives every day. We should not be heeding the preaching of the clowns who made their way into the cabinet."
 
This article was translated from Ma'ariv by Idan Zonshine.


