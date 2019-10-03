Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gideon Sa’ar: Challenging Netanyahu for Likud leader

A Likud spokesman said Netanyahu was considering holding a quick election for leader of Likud over the next few weeks.

By
October 3, 2019 14:05
1 minute read.
Gideon Sa'ar (L) and Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

Gideon Sa'ar (L) and Benjamin Netanyahu (R). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar revealed on Thursday that he intends to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leader of Likud.

Sa’ar wrote on Twitter “I am ready,” after a Likud spokesman said Netanyahu was considering holding a quick election for leader of Likud over the next few weeks.

The spokesman said the goal of a snap race would be to end hopes in Blue and White that there would be a rebellion that would unseat Netanyahu as head of Likud. Blue and White said repeatedly throughout the election campaign that it wants to build a coalition with Likud after Netanyahu’s departure.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who is seen as a future Likud leadership candidate, said he would support Netanyahu in the primary.

According to the law, if Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz both fail at forming a government any MK can try to obtain the support of 61 MKs. There was speculation that if Netanyahu’s hearing does not go well, a government could be formed by a new leader in Likud.

On Wednesday, environment minister Ze'ev Elkin tried to persuade the Likud allies on the right to sign a form saying that Netanyahu would be their only candidate for prime minister.


October 3, 2019
