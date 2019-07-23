Bennett to get higher post than Shaked

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As part of the deal that made Ayelet Shaked leader of the New Right, she agreed to let former leader Naftali Bennett have the higher portfolio among them if they join a coalition, sources familiar with the agreement told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Bennett will also lead the New Right’s negotiating team in talks with Bayit Yehudi and the National Union on a united list of the parties to the Right of the Likud.



The Likud would neither confirm nor deny a Channel 12 report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Bayit Yehudi leader Rafi Peretz to reach an agreement with Otzma Yehudit before negotiating with the New Right.

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg said that if the report is true, it would prove that Netanyahu cares only about himself and not the future of the country. She threatened to return to the Supreme Court to try to disqualify Otzma Yehudit from running, because its leaders are followers of Rabbi Meir Kahane, who himself was disqualified.Bayit Yehudi and the National Union leadership are totally opposed to the New Right’s demand of half the slots on a joint list in any unity agreement. Party insiders have said that they even suspect Bennett of making impossible demands so as to blow up any chance of a joint run with the two religious-Zionist parties.Bayit Yehudi and National Union remain open to the possibility of Shaked leading a joint list. Should this happen, New Right could reduce their demands on the total number of slots they receive on the united list.Bennett himself has said on several occasions that he does not see Bayit Yehudi and National Union as a good option to run with because the two parties are far more religiously conservative than the New Right and would chase away its non-religious voters.Sources in New Right have previously argued that even though New Right failed to cross the electoral threshold in the April election, it was still the single largest party to the right of the Likud during the last elections, having taken 139,000 votes by itself compared to the 159,000 garnered by Bayit Yehudi, National Union and the Otzma Yisrael running together.

