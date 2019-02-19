Benny Gantz sharpens attack on Netanyahu

Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz speaks at a campaign event.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Former IDF chiefs of staff Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya'alon both intensified their criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an event in which they revealed their joint Israel-Resilience-Telem list Tuesday night in Tel Aviv.
Gantz called Netanyahu "the ruler" and said he has ruled for a decade by sowing fear. He said Netanyahu was now sweating, because he is facing a new ruling party.
"When I was lying in the mud with my fellow soldiers, you left to the United States to take part in fancy cocktail parties and when I led operations in enemy countries, you were in television studios and when I trained officers, you took acting classes," Gantz said.
Netanyahu reacted by saying "Gantz should be ashamed of himself" and reminded Israelis that he risked his life, and nearly lost it during his IDF service.
Ya'alon attacked Netanyahu's use of the Defense portfolio for political gain and said he "lost the moral right to lead the country."
Gantz ended his address by inviting Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to meet with him Tuesday night and "not miss a historic opportunity" for a political upheaval.
Lapid responded: “As I said yesterday on the stage, we will leave no stone unturned, we will do everything to ensure we don’t miss an historic opportunity to replace the government.”
