CEC lawyer: Coronavirus fake news network trying to influence election

Magen David Adom opens 16 "coronavirus polling stations" to accommodate quarantined voters.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 2, 2020 08:50
An individual practices voting in a Magen David Adom "coronavirus polling station" (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
An individual practices voting in a Magen David Adom "coronavirus polling station"
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
With more than 5,000 Israeli citizens in isolation due to the threat of the coronavirus, Magen David Adom, the Health Ministry and the Central Elections Committee is opening more than a dozen “coronavirus polling stations” across the country on Monday.
“Good morning, Israel!” said Prof. Arnon Afek, former director-general of the Health Ministry and current deputy director of Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer as voting opened on Monday. “We are in the Knesset, representing the Health Ministry and providing it with an enhanced team whose sole purpose is to tell the people of Israel that it is safe to vote.
“The Health Ministry and the CEC have taken every measure to ensure public health,” Afek continued. “As part of that, separate ballot boxes were opened for those people who are currently home-quarantined. The booths are run by MDA so that all citizens of Israel can safely reach their regular polling stations to exercise their right to vote.”
MDA set up the stations that Afek referred to on Sunday. The booths allow those suspected of carrying coronavirus to vote without encountering other voters or polling station staff. MDA members are manning the voting booths in full anti-infection protection gear to ensure their safety.
“MDA volunteers enlisted for the mission, operating at the special polling stations, will be protected at the highest level, with dedicated anti-infection kits,” said MDA director-general Eli Bin. “Magen David Adom works in full cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Health, the Central Election Commission and other parties, and will continue to do everything possible to assist in the national effort of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus in Israel. "
The process is expected to go as follows: A voter walks into the voting station and is greeted by MDA staff in protective gear. The individual’s identity card is verified and then the person can vote.
The voter is given a mask and a pair of gloves, as well as a clear envelop that has inside it the needed forms and a disposable pen. He or she enters the booth and, wearing the gloves, selects the slip representing the party for which he or she wants to vote and puts it in the traditional blue voting envelope.
Once the envelope is sealed, the voter drops the envelope into the ballot box.
The voting booth is divided into two sections. One section houses the voter and a second section houses representatives of MDA and the CEC. The two can speak to each other but will not come in contact nor will any spores be transmitted between the two. 
When the individual leaves the booth, he or she is instructed to go straight home and back to quarantine.
Central Elections Committee director general Orly Ades said on the radio Monday that there is a network trying to distribute fake news about the coronavirus to influence election results.
"It's not true," she said. "I ask the public only to follow official announcements."
As of Monday, 10 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Health Ministry is asking that anyone who has symptoms of the virus not leave their home to vote.


 


