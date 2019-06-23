Effort to cancel election gains steam

Election tickets for the 39 parties who ran in the 2019 Israeli elections with the envelope voters must insert their ballot into, April 9, 2019.
(photo credit: BEN BRESKY)
With just 85 days left before the September 17 election, an initiative to cancel the race and form a national unity government gained traction on Sunday.
Likud and Blue and White officials have been trying to attract support from the 80 MKs needed to cancel the contest and form a government instead, Channel 12 reported.
Cancelling the election could save the public coffers billions of shekels and avoid an election that had very little support to begin with. Legal officials have reportedly even said that the two thirds majority may not even be necessary.
If the law dispersing the Knesset is voided by a new vote that passes into law, President Reuven Rivlin can formally return to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form the government.
Blue and White officially denied the report, saying that the only way to cancel the election is for Netanyahu to quit and concentrate on his legal battle.
“The report is nonsense,” Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah said.
Labor MK Itzik Shmuli, who is running for party leader, said no MK in his right mind would support cancelling the election at this stage.
Shaked Karabelnicoff contributed to this report.
