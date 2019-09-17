Emotion and excitement for first-time voters

As Israelis head to the polls for the second time this year, first-time voters shared their excitement as they were given a second chance to play their part in the country’s vibrant democratic process.



The Jerusalem Post spent the day speaking to first-time voters, from new olim to 18-year-olds, who were underage in April’s election, as well as a few young adults who just weren’t interested in voting at that time.

Gadi Zaig, who voted in Jerusalem, told the Post that “voting for the first time felt really good, it means a lot to me to formally exercise my right.“I am actually 20 years old and I only chose to vote now because it was only a few months ago that I had started to get into Israeli politics,” he explained. “I had only been up to date with American politics.”Zaig stressed that “it’s important to vote in these elections because everyone’s voices and opinions should be heard, and by voting we can choose which party we believe will push Israel in the correct direction.”On those who were still on the fence about voting and who to vote for, Zaig said that people need to “keep up with the ideologies of each party if they’re not sure.“Do research, and make a small list of parties that you can sympathize with,” he said, adding that the country “would improve more if we are just more accepting of each other.”Hannah Sharron, a new immigrant from London, voted in Modi'in during Tueday’s elections.“Voting today felt a bit surreal,” she said, “It’s a huge privilege to get to play a small part in shaping the Jewish state, which is something my grandparents barely dared to dream of doing. “That said, the run-up to today was definitely overwhelming – I came from England, where between antisemitism and Brexit, it feels like there’s no one left to vote for.“By contrast, here in Israel there are so many different parties, personalities and options,” she explained. “But even whilst it’s a challenge, it’s also still great because it’s incredible that we even have a country in which every Jew can have their voice heard.”She stressed that it is “important to vote and be part of the democratic process because Israel is still a young country and still a work in progress.“There’s still so much we are yet to achieve - especially in terms of living up to our own ideals and wishes for ourselves - and the best way to achieve that is by making sure our representatives know what we want,” Sharron said.In her message to those who were not sure about voting, she said that we must “remember where we have come from, and consider where you want us to go.“We have a history of being disenfranchised and excluded from society,” Sharron explained, “voting today is a statement that here we have our own home and we will never be silenced or give up our autonomy here.” .Whilst this young democracy has come so far, Sharron said that “we also have a long way to go.“I hope we see politicians focus on making a difference to real people’s lives and working to improve the things that make people happy. We need stability, security, choices in education, religious freedom, peace and respect. But the truth is that whilst my hopes are high for the next four years, my expectations are low.“Whoever wins this election, the leaders are jaded. Many of the big players have been around for a long time and they are concerned more with their own egos than progress for the people of Israel.Sharron said that Israel does need new leaders, “and we should look to the next generation - those who are rising up in local government and as grassroots activists - and give them opportunities to step up to the national level.”For Carolyn Croft, who is a new immigrant from Florida, voting for the first time “was extremely emotional.“I feel so blessed to be able to live in a Jewish nation, and take part in choosing our leaders,” she said. “As a new Olah, I felt like I was officially an Israeli now.”Croft said that she has “always been very passionate about being a part of the democratic process “and [I] feel that it is my duty and responsibility as a citizen to put forth effort in determining who is best to lead our country, and actively encourage others to do the same.“As a new citizen, I feel honored to be able to take part in this important process,” she continued. “It is an honor and a privilege I do not take for granted. Many have sacrificed their lives in order for us Jews to live free in our indigenous homeland.”Her message to those who aren't sure about whether to vote “should remember how close the last election was, and that every vote counts.”Tzofia Fuld from Karmei Tzur, who turned 18 in May, said she felt like she dodged a bullet by missing April’s election.“I’m sure you can imagine my surprise hearing about the second one [election],” she said. “I felt lucky turning 18 after the [April] elections for a few reasons. Politics is not one of my favorite topics, so until now I really didn't put much thought and effort into it.“It’s a very messy subject and politicians usually don't stand by their promises, so I try to stay away,” she said. “Second of all, since my 18th birthday did not bring with it the gift of true wisdom, I do not feel much difference from when I was 17-and-a-half, so with me coming of age I was a little startled by the influence I might bring.”Despite this, “voting,” Tzofia said, “is the beginning of an era, as I become a young adult who can influence and contribute to the country that has given me so much.”Tzofia said that she is “beyond nervous at the thought that we might go to third elections.“But I really hope and pray that the candidates will be able to build a government,” she explained. “And, well, in the frustrating reality they might not be able to, I hope that us, citizens will be able to see who is the real problem is in this equation.“I would like to believe that going into the next four years, we will see improvement with security. But like my father gently reminded me, we are only citizens and we do not see the big picture,” she added.Yossi, who asked not to be fully identified, only turned 18 this month and was finally able to have his say in the democratic process.Although he said he feels he voted right, it took him a long time to decide who to vote for.“I stared at the party list for about 10 minutes outside before I went into the booth,” he said.For Yossi, the most important part of voting was being able to be a “decision maker,” adding that “I am part of the decision, I’m at the deciding table.“Through decision making, I can finally steer the ship of the country and its future for the next four years,” he highlighted, calling on others to go out and vote as well.“There is no point in a vote happening again and again,” Yossi stressed. “This is your time to show your decision and want you want [for the country].”Chaim Zalman Hutz said that being able to vote for the first time made him feel “truly Israeli.”“As frustrating as the second election has been for pretty much everybody, it did give me a second chance because the first election three weeks after my aliya date, so I wasn’t eligible, but this election I was eligible, so I got to very early...take part in the Israeli political process.”Hutz said that “we are all here in Israel, Jews coming from all corners of the world trying to build something great and unique in history and the opportunity to have an active voice in that building process is a priceless thing, it’s that most of our ancestors would have given everything they had to have the opportunity to do.”He said that “it doesn’t cost anything” to vote and encouraged those who are on the fence to go out and do so.“The more people who vote, the more accurate representation there is of the people of Israel,” he said.Hutz said that with the incoming government, the main improvements he hopes to see are in economics.“I want to see improvements in housing prices and availability for young families,” he said. “I’d like to see economic opportunities for olim [new immigrants] improve and for olim to be engaged more in the political process, which some of the parties have done this time around.He added that he wants families, both immigrants and Israelis “not to feel that they are living paycheck to paycheck every month.”

