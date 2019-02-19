Former ambassador Prosor not running for Knesset

Israel's ambassador to the U.N. Prosor speaks to the media at U.N. headquarters in New York.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Hopes that departing MK Michael Oren would be replaced in the Knesset by another former ambassador were dashed on Tuesday morning, when Ron Prosor announced that he would not be running in the April 9 election.
Prosor turning down serious offers from at least three parties
, including Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu, deciding to keep his current roles as chairman of the Abba Eban Institute of International Diplomacy at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya and as a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute.
"I received many offers, some serious, concrete and enticing," Prosor wrote on his Facebook page. "They promised to place me in the most influential places in Israeli politics. I enjoyed meeting the Israeli patriots who made the offers. Israel is truly important to them, and despite all the cynicism, they wake up every morning with feelings as emissaries."
Prosor wrote that his dilemma was challenging because he wanted to have an impact on Israel's future but it would have required a tremendous personal sacrifice.
"After much contemplation and balancing the many considerations, my decision was negative and I decided in my heart not enter the political realm and [instead to] continue in my current post," Prosor wrote.
He praised IDC-Herzilya and vowed to continue doing what he can to help the country.
Prosor, 60, served as ambassador
to the UN, director-general of the Foreign Ministry, ambassador to the United Kingdom, and in roles in Washington, London and Bonn. He was instrumental in establishing diplomatic relations behind the Iron Curtain following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, and was a member of Israel’s delegation to the Wye River Summit talks in 1998.
