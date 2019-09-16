Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gantz: Ashkenazi will be my defense minister

"There are two domains which are of significant importance in the State or Israel: security and education," Gantz said. "With that, I have decided to appoint Gabi Ashkenazi."

By
September 16, 2019 12:27
1 minute read.
Blue and White leaders

Blue and White leaders, (L-R) Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Moshe (Bogie) Yaalon, and Gabi Ashkenazi, at a press conference, April 1st, 2019. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Former IDF chief of staff MK Gabi Ashkenazi will be minister of defense if Blue and White leader Benny Gantz forms the government, Gantz announced on Monday.

"There are two domains which are of significant importance in the State or Israel: security and education," Gantz said. "With that, I have decided to appoint Gabi Ashkenazi, a former IDF Chief of Staff and Golani soldier who rehabilitated the IDF following the Lebanon War, for the position of minister of defense.  Gabi knows how to restore deterrence and a sense of security to Israeli citizens in the South, in the Gaza envelope, in the North and throughout the country. 

Gantz said another former IDF chief of staff, MK Moshe Ya'alon, who served as defense minister under prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would become education minister.

"Former chief of staff and minister of defense, Moshe Ya’alon, a man of unimpeachable moral character and someone who knows how to bring together the factions of Israeli society, I appoint to the position of minister of dducation to repair the rifts in Israeli society," Gantz said. "Now you just have to decide - an extreme, immunity government or a secular, unity government."

The foreign minister post has been reserved for MK Yair Lapid and the top woman in Blue and White, MK Orna Barbivai, would be a minister as well. MK Meir Cohen would be speaker of the Knesset. 

"Who would you prefer to face Hamas, former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi or the man who gives [Hamas] suitcases full of dollars," Lapid tweeted, in a reference to Netanyahu. "Who would you prefer as education minister: [Yamina candidate Bezalel] Smotrich] and his racism or an honest man of values like Bogie Ya'alon?"

Netanyahu mocked the announcement, saying that if Gantz has already started allocating portfolios, "what positions did he promise [Joint List leaders] Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi?"


Related Content

September 16, 2019
Labor-Gesher makes final push to clear electoral threshold

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut