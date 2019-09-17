Gantz, Lapid warn of low turnout, urge citizens to vote

Adopting the "gevalt" tactic implemented by parties across the political spectrum, Blue and White Party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid spent much of election day warning of low turnout and persuading voters to head to the polling station – and only then to the beach to enjoy the mid-September sun.



"I call upon all Israeli citizens to go and vote according to their conscience," said general-turned-prime minister hopeful Gantz, placing his blue envelope in the ballot box alongside his wife, Revital, in their home town of Rosh Ha'ayin.

"I recommend voting Blue and White but I respect any decision. The most important thing is that you all fulfill your primary civic duty. Today, we are voting for change."After voting, Gantz joined campaigners at Blue and White's Election Day situation room, warning that turnout was low in likely Blue and White strongholds and calling for a late increase in campaigning efforts in the field. He then continued to meet members of the public at Haifa's busy Grand Canyon Mall.Lapid headed straight to Tel Aviv beach after voting, seeking to persuade sunbathers to take a break from the heat and fulfill their civic duty, too."We are receiving reports from all over the country that Bibi is succeeding to get people out of their houses [to vote]," said Lapid."If Bibi has one more mandate than us, another government will be formed here with Smotrich, Litzman and Ben Gvir – a government of blackmail and racism. So if you want there to be a good government here, there's no time to go to the beach – go to vote."By midday, nationwide voter turnout stood at 26.8%, approximately 2% higher than at midday in April's elections.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });