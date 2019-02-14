Gantz voters want him to head opposition

BENNY GANTZ gives his inaugural speech last week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz’s voters do not want him to enter a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the likely event that Netanyahu forms the next government, a new poll taken for KAN Radio found Thursday.
The Direct Polls survey of more than 700 respondents found that of 55% of voters who intend to cast ballots for Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party do not want him to join a Netanyahu-led government. 21% would like Gantz to join a Netanyahu-led government as minister of defense, while 24% had no opinion.
Both former prime minister Ehud Barak and former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi indicated this week that they do not expect the bonds on the Center-Left that could make the camp pose a threat to Netanyahu to be formed by next Thursday's deadline for lists to be submitted to the Central Elections Committee.
The poll found that right-wing voters consider Gantz’s party left-wing, while left-wing voters and voters of the Israel Resilience Party are divided over whether to classify the party as left- or right-wing.
According to the poll, Likud would gain 30 seats as opposed to 20 for Israel Resilience. In a major boost following Monday’s primary, Labor would win 11 seats, the same as Yesh Atid. Bayit Yehudi, the National Union, Gesher and Hatnua would not cross the electoral threshold.
