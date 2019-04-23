Gantz vows to stop PM from avoiding prosecution

Benny Gantz .
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz promised on Tuesday to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from passing legislation that could enable him to avoid getting prosecuted in his three criminal cases.
Gantz will formally become opposition leader shortly after the new Knesset is sworn in on April 30. In that role, he intends to highlight Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision to indict Netanyahu pending a hearing on three counts of fraud and breach of trust and one count of bribery.
Blue and White will fight efforts by Union of Right-wing Parties co-chairman Bezalel Smotrich to pass a bill that would enable Netanyahu to have automatic immunity from prosecution in all three cases.
“Forming a government whose entire goal is providing immunity [is unacceptable],” Gantz wrote on social media. “[So is] employing [disgraced former Netanyahu chief of staff] Natan Eshel against all norms, attempts to postpone the hearing, and selling out basic values of democracy. This is so sad and so unsurprising.”
Gantz vowed that Blue and White will “lead a struggle against the attempt by the prime minister to buy himself a coalition as a legal fortress” in the party’s parliamentary work.
“We won’t let it happen,” Gantz said.
Gantz’s number two in Blue and White, Yair Lapid, wrote on social media that “the government will be led not by Likud but by followers of [slain extreme right-wing rabbi Meir] Kahane.”
Lapid said the trade of “immunity for Netanyahu in return for him enabling annexing the West Bank, the cancellation of the Gaza Strip disengagement, reducing the powers of the courts and canceling the state’s democratic structure is good for Netanyahu and Smotrich but very bad for the citizens of Israel.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>