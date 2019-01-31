Gantz's speech causing Labor activists to lose hope

Labor Party Chair Avi Gabbay.
The star performance of former chief of staff Benny Gantz earlier this week at his maiden address has exacerbated an already difficult atmosphere among center and center-left parties.
The Jerusalem Post
’s Hebrew sister paper, Maariv, obtained copies of a WhatsApp conversation between Labor activists that depicts despair: “It seems to me that Gantz will be the next prime minister,” one WhatsApp reads.
This one was sent by a well-known activist from the northern region a moment after Gantz's speech.
The atmosphere in the Labor Party had been difficult over the past month, following the departure of several active MKs, the near war between Labor and Tzipi Livni’s Hatnuah Party, and the inability of Chairman Avi Gabbay to successfully strengthen the party and increase its power.
Then, when Gantz appeared successfully Tuesday evening alongside his new partner,
former defense minister Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon, Labor members became ever more agitated.
The WhatsApp conversation obtained by Maariv reflects this mood: “A sad day for the Labor Party,” the activist from the north continued. “Days?”
He is answered by a senior activist from the Jerusalem region: “Who will vote for us when there are two of them? I hope they win the election.”
Yet another activist responds, “I see it and it hurts. They are drinking from our punch bowl and we can do nothing about it.”
