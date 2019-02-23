Glick, Tropper only new Anglos running

Caroline Glick.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Former Jerusalem Post columnist Caroline Glick and social activist Chili Tropper are the only candidates who would have to relinquish citizenship of an English-speaking country who polls indicate they will make the next Knesset among the final list of parties.
Thursday night was the deadline to submit lists to the Central Elections Committee. A record 47 lists were submitted, including the Pirate Party, the Simply Love Party and a new party led by the father of murder victim Kim Levengrond Yehezkel, Rafi.
Glick, who was born in Chicago, is sixth on the New Right list, which receives six to eight seats in the polls. Tropper, whose parents moved to Israel from New York, is 12th on the Blue and White list.
There are at least two candidates in realistic slots in parties currently over the threshold in the polls who gave up their citizenship from English-speaking countries in the past: New Right leader Naftali Bennett, who was born in Haifa to parents from California, and Toronto-born Likud MK Sharren Haskel, who is 29th on the Likud list.
Other Anglo candidates received bad news ahead of the deadline to submit lists of candidates. Yair “Yaya” Fink, whose parents are from Brooklyn and Scranton, Pennsylvania, was bumped by Labor leader Avi Gabbay from ninth to 12th on the Labor list, which gets seven to 10 seats in the polls.
Philadelphia-born, British-raised Moshe “Kinley” Tur-Paz, South African-raised Ruth Wasserman Lande, Canadian Michal Cotler Wunsh and North Carolina native Alon Tal are in the unrealistic 42, 43, 45 and 46 slots on the Blue and White list.
Other Anglo candidates in unrealistic slots include the Zehut Party’s Shmuel Sackett from New York, David Sidman from Boston and Chicago native Jeremy Saltan, who was placed 23rd on the Bayit Yehudi list at his request, in honor of Chicago sports icons Michael Jordan, Ryne Sandberg and Devin Hester.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>