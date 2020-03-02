The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gloom and despair at Blue and White following election failure

There were no cheering crowds at the party’s gathering in the Hangar 11 events hall of the Tel Aviv port district, and little hope.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 2, 2020 23:20
A supporter reacts as results of the exit polls are shown at Benny Gantz's Blue and White party headquarters, following Israel's national election, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 2 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A supporter reacts as results of the exit polls are shown at Benny Gantz's Blue and White party headquarters, following Israel's national election, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 2
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
To describe the Blue and White election-night results event as "silent as a morgue” would be to grossly insult the lively afterlife purportedly enjoyed by numerous elements of the undead community.
There were no cheering crowds at the party’s gathering in the Hangar 11 events hall of the Tel Aviv port district, no balloons and no joyous celebrations, no party leaders and little hope.
Although Blue and White managed to largely preserve the 33 Knesset seats it took in the September election, according to the exit polls, the collapse of the other parties of the centre-left bloc put the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu precipitously close to forming a narrow, right-wing government.
After the results came through, a few lonely and forlorn Blue and White MKs wandered around the events hall, grim faced and glum at the severe reversal of fortunes the centre-left bloc suffered on Monday, and offering various explanations to the media, as well as hoping against hope that the exit polls would be proved wrong come Tuesday morning. 
After close to more than 12 months of campaigning, and in particular the success of becoming the largest party in the September election, the despondency amongst the party MKs and supporters was easy to understand.
MK Yoaz Hendel, who has been a prominent and enthusiastic campaigner for Blue and White throughout all three elections, looked particularly downcast.
The MK started out acknowledging that his party “had not succeeded,” although the magnanimity of this concession was not great bearing in mind Blue and White’s poor showing.
He of course urged caution in assessing the results of the exit polls, noting that Blue and White celebrated an election win in April and ended up with a lot of egg on its face when it turned out that the right-wing was closer to a government than the center-left.
“Lets wait to see the real results in the morning,” said Hendel echoing the fervently recited mantra of all desperate politicians when the exit polls don’t go there way.
He also sought to play down the potential consequences of the election result if the right-wing bloc remains on the 60 MKs the exit polls predicted for it, saying that it would leave the country in the same place as it was back after the first election in April, without a government.
Hendel denied that any of the Blue and White MKs would think about deserting to Likud, possibly with MK Omer Yanekelvich in mind, although said he could not vouch for MKs in other parties, likely thinking of former Yisrael Beytenu MK Orly Levy Abekassis.
And he blamed the mud slung during the “ugly” campaign at Blue and White for the paucity of its results, in implicit reference to the decision by the acting state attorney to open up an investigation into the Fifth Dimension company which Gantz formerly chaired.
It was that announcement which precipitated Blue and White’s fall from grace in the polls in late February, and stymied the momentum it had been building.
Ultimately, Hendel fell back on the bromides of urging all parties and their leaders to begin thinking about healing the rifts in Israeli society after three bruising elections.
If the fortunes of Blue and White and the centre-left don’t pick up overnight as the real results come in, Hendel and the rest of his party will may not have much say in such a process.


