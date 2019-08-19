In God Regev trusts… to deliver Likud - analysis

“My help comes from God, maker of Heaven and earth,” appears to be Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev’s new political strategy, as she tours the country canvassing for votes ahead of the September election.



That at least is the impression given her current messaging strategy which is heavy on appeals for heavenly assistance and the expectation of divine intervention to help the Likud party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to electoral victory.

Over the last weekend, Regev, who is not religiously observant, said that it was God that decides elections and no one else, and on Sunday declared her pride in both Jewish heritage and to be “one who kisses mezuzahs,” a reference to an infamous speech by Israeli artist Yair Garbuz in which he denounced “the kissers of amulets,” among others.Regev also took to the plaza of the Western Wall on Sunday to launch the Likud’s mobile bus studio which is touring the country during the election campaign, declaiming that at the holy site “We lift our eyes upwards and request from the Creator of the world to protect us and look out for the Jewish people,” and called on Likud supporters to “be part of our journey, the journey of the Jewish people, of the Likud, for unity.“God willing, we will do it and will succeed,” she concluded devoutly in a video she posted on social media.In truth, Regev’s God-laden rhetoric is not something new, but a style she has developed over the last four years, during which she spoke out against infrastructure construction work on Shabbat, reversed herself on support for a government recognized egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall and in general emphasized her traditionalist credentials.She does however appear to have ramped it up of late during the current election campaign, and the explanation is relatively simple: the Likud needs to protect its base of religiously traditional but not strictly observant working class voters, mostly of Sephardic heritage, and find ways of preventing desertion of these voters to other parties.The largest opposition party Blue and White is again Likud’s main challenger in this election, and it has been strongly emphasizing its right wing credentials on several issues in order to peel away moderate right wing voters from the Likud to actually enlarge the center-left bloc, instead of recycling left wing votes already in the bag.The perfect way to thwart the possible desertion of some voters from Likud’s base to Blue and White is by focusing on the soft underbelly of parties not declaratively on the right wing, namely their alleged lack of attachment to Jewish tradition, values and identity which is so strong amongst Likud’s electorate.For the left wingers and liberals in Blue and White, particularly from its Yesh Atid constituent party, discussion of Jewish tradition and heritage is often uncomfortable, and many of the candidates on the party list have a secularist and liberal world view which is foreign to that of Likud’s base.Miri Regev, with a similar background to such voters, is the perfect candidate to underline her affinity to the Likud electorate and its cultural values, and remind them where their political home is and has been for so long.The surge in her copious references to God, and the lathering of her public comments in appeals to Jewish tradition and identity is a function of this strategy.Her video from the Western Wall on Sunday was particularly instructive where she not only illustrated her connection to Jewish heritage, but also called on Likud voters to meet up with the party candidates “in the periphery, in the north and south and in the neighborhoods,” regions where there are large centers of the Likud’s working class, traditionalist base.Issues surrounding religious and national identity have become one of the defining points of the political tribalism that has beset the country’s politics in recent years, and one of the primary accusations of the right wing against the left is that it has abandoned Jewish values and identity.The fact that Regev is highlighting her commitment to traditional and Jewish national values appears intentionally designed to accentuate those cultural and tribal dividing lines in this most political of times.

