Islamic Movement to hold internal election in January

The United Arab List (Ra'am) political party that represents the Islamic Movement in the Joint List will hold an internal election on January 10, the party said on Monday."The Islamic Movement's Advising committee voted on Sunday in favor of holding a primary election ahead of the general election that will take place in March 2020," the movement said. "It is yet another step [needed for] the reinforcement of the democratic approach the United Arab List [the Islamic Movement] represents," said UAL's leader MK Mansour Abbas. "We are the only party that has held a primary election during the last three general elections."MK Abbas has led a feminist reform in the Islamic Movement, first introducing female representatives to Ra'am in 2019."The decision to open the door for women [in the Islamic Movement] is a historic step," the first female candidate in Ra'am, Iman Khatib Yassin said in an interview in September."It is time that we, the religious Muslim women who wear headscarves, will take our place [in politics] and will be able to influence [policy-making].""I will fight for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian women that take part in all of life's struggles except for politics, where they disappear," Khatib-Yassin said in March. "The Israeli society also scorns us, and even the so-called liberals and intellectuals in the Arab society do not see us as equals.""From now on, the elitists will have to deal with me, too.""We still have our national agenda and solidarity with the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza," Khatib-Yassin said in a Media Line interview in October."However, life became so hard for our people that we just had to put it aside for a while, in order to concentrate on our issues."