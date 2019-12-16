if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Islamic Movement to hold internal election in January

The Islamic Movement's leader MK Abbas has led a feminist reform in the movement, first introducing female representatives to Ra'am in 2019.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 16:39
An Israeli Arab casts her ballot at a polling station inside a church in the northern town of Reineh, March 17, 2015. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
An Israeli Arab casts her ballot at a polling station inside a church in the northern town of Reineh, March 17, 2015.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The United Arab List (Ra'am) political party that represents the Islamic Movement in the Joint List will hold an internal election on January 10, the party said on Monday.
"The Islamic Movement's Advising committee voted on Sunday in favor of holding a primary election ahead of the general election that will take place in March 2020," the movement said.
"It is yet another step [needed for] the reinforcement of the democratic approach the United Arab List [the Islamic Movement] represents," said UAL's leader MK Mansour Abbas. "We are the only party that has held a primary election during the last three general elections."
MK Abbas has led a feminist reform in the Islamic Movement, first introducing female representatives to Ra'am in 2019.
"The decision to open the door for women [in the Islamic Movement] is a historic step," the first female candidate in Ra'am, Iman Khatib Yassin said in an interview in September.
"It is time that we, the religious Muslim women who wear headscarves, will take our place [in politics] and will be able to influence [policy-making]."
"I will fight for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian women that take part in all of life's struggles except for politics, where they disappear," Khatib-Yassin said in March. "The Israeli society also scorns us, and even the so-called liberals and intellectuals in the Arab society do not see us as equals."
"From now on, the elitists will have to deal with me, too."
"We still have our national agenda and solidarity with the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza," Khatib-Yassin said in a Media Line interview in October.
"However, life became so hard for our people that we just had to put it aside for a while, in order to concentrate on our issues."


Tags women Arab Israeli islamic movement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by