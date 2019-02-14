Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israel Resilience announces official candidates for national elections

The candidate list represents a diverse makeup of Israel's demography, including public servants, and leaders and activists in different fields.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 14, 2019 17:25
The Israel Resilience party under the leadership of former IDF chief Benny Gantz, on Thursday announced a series of new candidates who are joining the list, regarded as the main threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.

Israel Resilience, now terming itself Israel Resilience-Telem after joining forces with another former IDF head's party, Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon's Telem, announced a variety of candidates who represent a diverse makeup of Israel's demography, including public servants, and leaders and activists in different fields.






 

