Israeli party introduces revolutionary 'direct democracy' app

In this demonstration of the Yashar party app, the law appears with a green button to vote "yes" and a red button to vote "no.".
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The new Israeli political party Yashar has developed a first-of-its-kind mobile app to facilitate communication between party members and their Knesset representatives.
Bills submitted to the Knesset will be loaded onto the app so that party members can decide whether to vote yay or nay.
Party members vote via the app, and the party's representatives will cast their ballots in the Knesset in line with the result of the app vote.
Yashar is one of several new parties to join the crowded field in the upcoming Israeli national elections.
"The party presents a liberal democratic platform, including a comprehensive regional framework for the resolution of the Israeli-Arab conflict," Yashar Deputy Chairman Ran Fadut told The Jerusalem Post
.
Fadut also said the party supports the official recognition of all Jewish denominations, civil marriage and public transport on Shabbat
.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>